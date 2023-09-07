FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Lions-Chiefs NFL Week 1

The latest FanDuel promo code will unlock a bet $5, get $200 bonus for Lions-Chiefs in NFL Week 1, as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
The long wait is finally over for football fans, as tonight marks the start of the NFL regular season, and bettors who sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer will have the chance to turn a $5 bet on the Lions-Chiefs game into a $200 guaranteed bonus and a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. This is the ultimate no-brainer for prospective sports bettors looking to capitalize on Thursday night's game.

This FanDuel promo code offer easily stands out as one of the best in legal online sports betting. That's because the promo comes with the largest guaranteed bonus in the business ($200) with a low first-bet requirement ($5). Plus, signing up through our links will earn you a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Kansas City is riding high after yet another Super Bowl win with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. The Chiefs and Mahomes have been installed as the favorites to win the Super Bowl and MVP award, respectively, by the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook. Detroit, however, is a team that shouldn't be overlooked. As the favorite to win the NFC North division, Detroit could pose a legitimate challenge to Kansas City on Thursday night.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a wager on the Lions-Chiefs game.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Lions-Chiefs NFL Week 1

There are quite a few ways you could approach betting on Thursday night's matchup with FanDuel Sportsbook. The $5 wager you'll need to place to earn $200 in bonus bets can be used on any betting market. This includes both game markets, as well as player props.

If you want to bet $5 on the Lions to win or the Chiefs to cover the spread at home, you'll be able to do so. The other way to approach this bet is by wagering on a market with longer odds. You could, for example, wager $5 on David Montgomery to rush for 2+ touchdowns in the game or Patrick Mahomes to throw for 400+ yards. Win or lose, you'd still earn the $200 in bonus bets.

How to Register for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is a relatively simple process. We've put together a step-by-step guide to follow, which get you in on the action even quicker.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL GamesBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for NFL Week 1, Lions-Chiefs
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate this FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth to confirm your identity
  3. Provide an email address and create an account password
  4. Accept a request to verify your location
  5. Select deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card, PayPal or Venmo
  6. Make a $10+ initial deposit
  7. Wager $5 or more on the Lions-Chiefs matchup
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 7, 2023

Keep in mind that the outcome of your first cash bet is irrelevant as it pertains to the $200 bonus. FanDuel will add the bonus bets to your account win or lose. It's worth noting, however, that if your bet wins, you'll also secure a cash profit in addition to the bonus bets.

Super Win Bonus Promo

One of the more interesting in-app promos in legal online sports betting will remain available up until kick-off of Thursday night's game. The Super Win Bonus promo will give players the chance to pick up a bonus for every game their team wins during the regular season.

In order to qualify for this offer, you'll need to opt-into the promo. Then, you'll have to wager $50+ on any team to win the Super Bowl. You will receive a $5 bonus bet for each win your team records along the way. The bonus bet will convey with 72 hours of the game ending. The maximum bonus you can win is $50, which means if your team wins more than 10 games, you won't receive additional bonuses from that point on.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you register for this FanDuel promo code offer ahead of the Lions-Chiefs game on Thursday night.

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com.

