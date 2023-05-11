A pair of NBA MVPs have the chance to advance to the next round of the postseason on Thursday night. Basketball fans can turn a $5 bet on either of Thursday's games into $150 in guaranteed bonus bets by signing up for the new FanDuel promo code offer.

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Series. Then, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will look to close out their Western Conference series in Phoenix against the Suns. You can earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose by applying our FanDuel promo code via the links on this page.

FanDuel Promo Code Brings $150 Guaranteed Bonus for Thursday NBA Playoffs

Before Thursday's games in the NBA Playoffs tip off, you can register for this FanDuel promo code offer to secure $150 in bonus bets no matter what. If your first bet wins, you'll also secure cash winnings and FanDuel will return your first $5+ bet.

The Boston Celtics entered their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers as the favorite, but they're on the brink of elimination. Despite a road win in Game 5, the Sixers enter Game 6 as a 2.5-point underdog at home. At -138 odds on the money line, it would typically take a $207 wager to make $150. You could instead register with FanDuel, deposit $10 and wager $5 on Celtics-76ers to earn $150 in bonus bets.

Denver enters Game 6 against the Suns as a three-point underdog on the road. You could certainly take either team to win or cover the spread, but there's a featured same-game parlay worth considering. The Darius Butler SGP includes the Nuggets to cover +8.5, Devin Booker to score 30+ points, Nikola Jokic to secure 12+ rebounds and Michael Porter Jr. to score 15+ points at +367 odds.

The League MVP Can Eliminate a Nemesis

League MVP Joel Embiid has had his fair share of postseason disappointments in his career. This includes multiple series against the Boston Celtics, who have taken down Embiid's Sixers 4-1 in 2018 and 4-0 in 2020. This season, however, Embiid has had the strongest supporting cast by his side, including former MVP James Harden.

Embiid is still the focal point of Philadelphia's offense, but James Harden is the straw that stirs the drink. While Embiid has been consistent over the past three games, averaging 32.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per game, Harden's output has been just as important. It was Harden's 45-point performance in Game 1 and 42-point showing in Game 4 that led Philadelphia to a pair of wins. In Game 5, he was efficient from the field and played the role of facilitator for Embiid and a red-hot Tyrese Maxey. If Embiid puts up another MVP performance and his teammates come to play at home, this series could be over.

Suns Attempt to Force Decisive Game 7

The series between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns has been a tale of home-court advantage. Through five games, the home team has won each and every matchup. As the series shifts back to Phoenix, all eyes will be on the Suns' duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Durant shot 10-24 from the field in Game 5, but failed to connect on any of his three-point attempts. Booker, meanwhile, added 28 points of his own, including going 4-7 from beyond the arc.

At this point it's clear that the Suns cannot shut down Nikola Jokic, so they'll need to do everything they can to contain him. In this series, Jokic is averaging a triple-double with 35.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game. If Phoenix can get anything of value from Deandre Ayton, who's averaging just 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, it could be enough to force a decisive Game 7 in Denver.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for either of Thursday's games in the NBA Playoffs.

