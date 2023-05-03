FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Racing Bonus | Kentucky Derby Odds

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Since 1875, The Kentucky Derby's captivating sights and sounds have yet to be denied. The allure of horse racing's most famous event---its pomp and circumstance, location, and neat-fitting date on the calendar---is simply unmatched.

It's why legal online sports bettors are rabidly intrigued by the latest Kentucky Derby odds and the best sportsbook promo codes up for grabs---such as Newsweek's FanDuel Promo Code resulting in a tremendous $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Promo Code for the Kentucky Derby

If the Super Bowl is the unchallenged sports betting champ---year in and year out---then the Kentucky Derby is the nostalgic event that allows legal sports gamblers to turn back the clock and relax a bit. (Well, that is wholly true save for the chaotic two minutes the horses are plowing ahead on a dirt track.)

Interestingly, as difficult as it is to win the Kentucky Derby, that idea severely contrasts with horse-race betting---specifically how simply sports bettors can take advantage of a horse-racing promo code. For instance, Newsweek's FanDuel Promo Code resulting in an excellent $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet is an activation breeze ahead of the 149th Run for the Roses.

Follow these easy steps en route to a competitive edge over the competition on May 6, 2023:

Utilize one of the Newsweek FanDuel Promo Code offers Following our FanDuel Racing Promo Code will send you to the FanDuel Racing web-browser platform (if using a desktop), the "FanDuel Racing" app (if using a mobile device), or the iOS Apple App Store or Android Google Play in order to download the FanDuel Racing app (if using a mobile device that does not yet have the FanDuel Racing app downloaded). Note: Not every state operates the same, as it relates to the FanDuel Racing app. More on that below in the FanDuel Racing states section. After arriving at the FanDuel Racing platform, locate and use the "$20 No-Sweat Derby Bet" button/link that appears in yellow font. Log into your FanDuel Racing account, or create a new FanDuel Racing account within the promotion time period. To create a new FanDuel Racing account, provide the essential information en route to keeping your new account safe and secure (i.e. legal name, email, password, last four digits of your social security number, and your current physical location which is simply confirmed by FanDuel's geolocation technology, etc.). Note: If you do not yet have a FanDuel Sportsbook account, you have the option of taking advantage of Newsweek's tantalizing Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus Now that you're brand-spanking-new FanDuel Racing account is live, make an initial deposit of at least $10. Some of the deposit methods available are online banking, ACH, PayPal, Venmo, etc. Finally, place your initial Kentucky Derby bet, up to $20 which is covered by FanDuel Racing. In the event of an initial-wager loss, FanDuel will flood your new account with those losses (up to $20).

Betting on the Kentucky Derby at FanDuel Racing opens on May 5, 2023. FanDuel's $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet promotion opens on or around May 1, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. PT, and ends on May 6, 2023, at 7:29 p.m. PT.

Although Newsweek loves FanDuel Racing, there are even more Kentucky Derby betting apps that can be used for the huge race that kickstarts the exhilarating Triple Crown chase.

Which States have the FanDuel Racing App?

Granted, it may be a breeze to scoop up this FanDuel Sportsbook Promo, but sorting out how the FanDuel Racing app works in each state is majorly noteworthy.

In short, legal online sports bettors can wager on the Kentucky Derby through the FanDuel Sportsbook app in some states. Yet, in other states, the FanDuel Racing app has to be used. Even more noteworthy is that other states feature a completely different brand name.

States Featuring the FanDuel Racing App

The great news about our FanDuel Racing Bonus Code is that it's widely available. In fact, the FanDuel Racing mobile app is available in 22 states (via mobile and/or retail sports betting fashion, depending on the state).

States where FanDuel Sportsbook can be used

The states where the more commonly used FanDuel Sportsbook can be used to legally bet on the Kentucky Derby are far fewer.

States that use the TVG Alternative

Uniquely, a handful of states use a wholly separate brand name in the horse-racing-betting department. Some of these states also feature one of the FanDuel sports betting apps (sportsbook or racing), whereas others strictly feature TVG as the FanDuel alternative.

States where Horse Racing is Not Available through FanDuel Sportsbook

To make life a little easier, the following is the list of states where horse racing cannot be wagered on through the FanDuel Sportsbook platform.

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

149th Kentucky Derby

Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 6:57 p.m. ET

Churchill Downs

700 Central Ave, Louisville, KY 40208

Channel: NBC

Favorite: Forte (No. 15) at 3/1

No. 1 Post: Hit Show at 30/1

The 149th running of the famed Kentucky Derby is scheduled to occur on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET.

Not only does the Kentucky Derby signal the start of many beautiful ideas---the commencement of the warmer-feeling spring season, a brand-new month, etc.---but it also represents an event so special and spectacular that it does not own a specific date.

The Kentucky Derby runs on the first Saturday of May, each year. So, the event officially belongs to the big-time calendar territory---alongside the Easter Bunny and moms everywhere.

FanDuel Promo Code Alternatives for the Kentucky Derby

Of course, our FanDuel Promo Code isn't the only betting game in town for the 149th Kentucky Derby. Other racing books exist, which means other horse-racing promo codes are just floating in the atmosphere, waiting for legal online gamblers to pounce.

