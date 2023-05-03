Sports

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Racing Bonus | Kentucky Derby Odds

By Robby Sabo
FanDuel Promo Code, Kentucky Derby Bonus
FanDuel Promo Code, Kentucky Derby Bonus (Image Credit: USATSI, Graphic Credit: Robby Sabo)
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Since 1875, The Kentucky Derby's captivating sights and sounds have yet to be denied. The allure of horse racing's most famous event---its pomp and circumstance, location, and neat-fitting date on the calendar---is simply unmatched.

It's why legal online sports bettors are rabidly intrigued by the latest Kentucky Derby odds and the best sportsbook promo codes up for grabs---such as Newsweek's FanDuel Promo Code resulting in a tremendous $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet.

FanDuel Racing $20 NO-SWEAT BET
21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Promo Code for the Kentucky Derby

If the Super Bowl is the unchallenged sports betting champ---year in and year out---then the Kentucky Derby is the nostalgic event that allows legal sports gamblers to turn back the clock and relax a bit. (Well, that is wholly true save for the chaotic two minutes the horses are plowing ahead on a dirt track.)

Interestingly, as difficult as it is to win the Kentucky Derby, that idea severely contrasts with horse-race betting---specifically how simply sports bettors can take advantage of a horse-racing promo code. For instance, Newsweek's FanDuel Promo Code resulting in an excellent $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet is an activation breeze ahead of the 149th Run for the Roses.

Follow these easy steps en route to a competitive edge over the competition on May 6, 2023:

  1. Utilize one of the Newsweek FanDuel Promo Code offers that appear on this page.
  2. Following our FanDuel Racing Promo Code will send you to the FanDuel Racing web-browser platform (if using a desktop), the "FanDuel Racing" app (if using a mobile device), or the iOS Apple App Store or Android Google Play in order to download the FanDuel Racing app (if using a mobile device that does not yet have the FanDuel Racing app downloaded).
    1. Note: Not every state operates the same, as it relates to the FanDuel Racing app. More on that below in the FanDuel Racing states section.
  3. After arriving at the FanDuel Racing platform, locate and use the "$20 No-Sweat Derby Bet" button/link that appears in yellow font.
  4. Log into your FanDuel Racing account, or create a new FanDuel Racing account within the promotion time period. To create a new FanDuel Racing account, provide the essential information en route to keeping your new account safe and secure (i.e. legal name, email, password, last four digits of your social security number, and your current physical location which is simply confirmed by FanDuel's geolocation technology, etc.).
    1. Note: If you do not yet have a FanDuel Sportsbook account, you have the option of taking advantage of Newsweek's tantalizing Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus. Choosing this route would mean forfeiting on the $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet; but, in certain states (again, more on that below), this would be the maximum promo route (for those without a FanDuel Sportsbook or FanDuel Racing account).
  5. Now that you're brand-spanking-new FanDuel Racing account is live, make an initial deposit of at least $10. Some of the deposit methods available are online banking, ACH, PayPal, Venmo, etc.
  6. Finally, place your initial Kentucky Derby bet, up to $20 which is covered by FanDuel Racing. In the event of an initial-wager loss, FanDuel will flood your new account with those losses (up to $20).

Betting on the Kentucky Derby at FanDuel Racing opens on May 5, 2023. FanDuel's $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet promotion opens on or around May 1, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. PT, and ends on May 6, 2023, at 7:29 p.m. PT.

Although Newsweek loves FanDuel Racing, there are even more Kentucky Derby betting apps that can be used for the huge race that kickstarts the exhilarating Triple Crown chase.

FanDuel Racing, $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet FanDuel Racing, $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet
FanDuel Racing, $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet

Which States have the FanDuel Racing App?

Granted, it may be a breeze to scoop up this FanDuel Sportsbook Promo, but sorting out how the FanDuel Racing app works in each state is majorly noteworthy.

In short, legal online sports bettors can wager on the Kentucky Derby through the FanDuel Sportsbook app in some states. Yet, in other states, the FanDuel Racing app has to be used. Even more noteworthy is that other states feature a completely different brand name.

States Featuring the FanDuel Racing App

The great news about our FanDuel Racing Bonus Code is that it's widely available. In fact, the FanDuel Racing mobile app is available in 22 states (via mobile and/or retail sports betting fashion, depending on the state).

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Deleware
  • Florida
  • Ilinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • North Dakota
  • New Hampshire
  • New York
  • New Mexico
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming
  • Vermont
  • Virginia

States where FanDuel Sportsbook can be used

The states where the more commonly used FanDuel Sportsbook can be used to legally bet on the Kentucky Derby are far fewer.

  • Colorado
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • New York
  • Virginia
  • Ilinois
  • Indiana
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

States that use the TVG Alternative

Uniquely, a handful of states use a wholly separate brand name in the horse-racing-betting department. Some of these states also feature one of the FanDuel sports betting apps (sportsbook or racing), whereas others strictly feature TVG as the FanDuel alternative.

  • Arizona
  • Connecticut
  • Iowa
  • Indiana
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • Pennsylvania
  • Washington

States that use the 4NJBets Alternative

Finally, the last state in question that uses 4NJBets is, yeah, you guessed it ... New Jersey. The required platform to place a Kentucky Derby wager in the rich horse-racing state of New Jersey is 4NJBets.

  • New Jersey

States where Horse Racing is Not Available through FanDuel Sportsbook

To make life a little easier, the following is the list of states where horse racing cannot be wagered on through the FanDuel Sportsbook platform.

  • Arizona
  • Connecticut
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • New Jersey
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee

When is the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

  • 149th Kentucky Derby
  • Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 6:57 p.m. ET
  • Churchill Downs
  • 700 Central Ave, Louisville, KY 40208
  • Channel: NBC
  • Favorite: Forte (No. 15) at 3/1
  • No. 1 Post: Hit Show at 30/1

The 149th running of the famed Kentucky Derby is scheduled to occur on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET.

Not only does the Kentucky Derby signal the start of many beautiful ideas---the commencement of the warmer-feeling spring season, a brand-new month, etc.---but it also represents an event so special and spectacular that it does not own a specific date.

The Kentucky Derby runs on the first Saturday of May, each year. So, the event officially belongs to the big-time calendar territory---alongside the Easter Bunny and moms everywhere.

FanDuel Promo Code Alternatives for the Kentucky Derby

Of course, our FanDuel Promo Code isn't the only betting game in town for the 149th Kentucky Derby. Other racing books exist, which means other horse-racing promo codes are just floating in the atmosphere, waiting for legal online gamblers to pounce.

TwinSpires Promo Code for the Kentucky Derby

Newsweek's TwinSpires Promo Code for the 149th Kentucky Derby results in a $200 Sign-Up Bonus.

Simply utilize our TwinSpires Promo Code offer, create a new TwinSpires Horse Race Betting account, make an initial deposit, and plan your initial Kentucky Derby bet.

$200 SIGN UP BONUS

TwinSpires

$20 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL RACING

2023 Kentucky Derby Odds

Ok, now we've arrived at the good stuff---the actual Kentucky Derby odds.

Post position and day-of feel always play a large role in the race---as do the jockey and trainer. Nonetheless, considering the sports betting world is set to bet on horses (non-humans, of course), the unpredictability of horse racing (and the Kentucky Derby, of course) is beyond apparent.

As of this moment, Forte is the odds-on favorite to win out of the No. 15 position, at 3/1. Tapit Trice out of No. 5 is 5/1, while Angel of Empire is 8/1 set to run out of No. 14.

Here are the FanDuel Racing Kentucky Derby odds as of Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. ET:

Horse / PostTrainerFanDuel Odds
Forte / 15Todd Pletcher3/1
Tapit Trice / 5Todd Pletcher5/1
Angel of Empire / 14Brad Cox8/1
Practical Move / 10Tim Yakteen10/1
Derma Sotogake / 17Hidetaka Otonashi10/1
Two Phil's / 3Larry Rivelli12/1
Kingsbarns / 6Todd Pletcher12/1
Verifying / 2Brad Cox15/1
Mage / 8Gustavo Delgado15/1
Jace's Road / 12Brad Cox15/1
Raise Cain / 16Ben Colebrook15/1
Rocket Can / 18William Motte15/1
Confidence Game / 4Keith Desormeaux20/1
Skinner / 9John A. Shirreffs20/1
Hit Show / 1Brad Cox30/1
Disarm / 11Steven Asmussen30/1
Sun Thunder / 13Kenneth McPeek30/1
Lord Miles / 19Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.30/1
Reincarnate / 7Tim Yakteen50/1
Continuar / 20Yoshito Yahagi50/1

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
