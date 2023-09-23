FanDuel Promo Code for College Football: $200 Guaranteed Bonus Any Game

This FanDuel promo code for college football will activate a $200 guaranteed bonus for new players who sign up. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The biggest college football week of the season has arrived and our FanDuel promo code for college football will activate a huge offer. Register with FanDuel Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

There are some massive matchups set for this weekend and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering bettors a $200 return in bonus bets win or lose. You will not need to manually input a FanDuel promo code to unlock this offer. That's because our links will do that for you.

If you're a college football fan, chances are you've already circled some of Saturday's clashes between Top-25 teams. Colorado-Oregon will garner a ton of attention, as Deion Sanders will look to guide the Buffaloes to a 4-0 record. If you bet $5+ on Colorado to win or cover the spread, you'll earn a 40x return no matter what.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code for college football to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook's offer is perfect for any bettor who wants to secure a sizable return on their first $5+ wager win or lose. Any money line, spread or total points market is available to be wagered on. You could even choose a player prop and bet $5 on that instead.

If you were to wager $5 on Penn State to win against Iowa, you'd pick up $200 in bonus bets no matter what. However, if the Nittany Lions were to win the game, you'd secure $200 in bonus bets, as well as your cash wager and a cash profit. These funds could then be used on other college football games and more this weekend.

Register With Our FanDuel Promo Code for College Football

If you want to earn this $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets, you'll have to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Complete the steps below to get in on the action today:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate this FanDuel promo code offer for college football
  2. Enter your full name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Provide an email address
  4. Create an account password
  5. Select a deposit method, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  6. Deposit $10+ into your account
  7. Wager $5 or more on any college football game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 23, 2023

FanDuel will add $200 in bonus bets to your account win or lose. You can then use the bonus bets on college football, MLB and NFL games this weekend.

FanDuel Kentucky Offers $100 Pre-Launch Bonus

21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The FanDuel Kentucky app will officially go live on September 28, 2023. Between now and then, Bluegrass State bettors can take advantage of a $100 pre-registration bonus offer. In exchange for a few minutes of your time, you can lock-in $100 in bonus bets that will convey as soon as you access your account for the first time after launch.

Pre-register with FanDuel Kentucky to lock-in a $100 pre-launch bonus offer today.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

