FanDuel Promo Code for College Football: Snag $200 Bonus Win or Lose

New users who register with our FanDuel promo code for college football will earn a $200 bonus win or lose with a $5+ wager.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Football fans can turn a $5 bet on any college football game today into $200 in bonus bets win or lose with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. You won't need to enter a promo code to unlock this offer when you sign up via the links on this page.

Any new player who registers for this FanDuel promo code offer for college football can earn a three-figure guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager on any matchup. This is one of the biggest guaranteed bonus offers in legal online sports betting.

Whether you want to wager on LSU-Missouri, Oklahoma-Texas or Michigan-Minnesota is up to you. In fact, you can choose any college football game with available odds in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

All game and player markets are eligible for this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. You can bet on any team's money line, the spread, total points or another market. Player props are also available, often coming with longer odds and the chance to earn a bigger cash profit with a win.

A $5 wager on Miami (FL) to win at home against Georgia Tech will pay out $200 in bonus bets win or lose. The same can be said for a $5 bet on Michigan to cover the spread against Minnesota. No matter what, you'll walk away with $200 in bonus bets for use on other college football games and more.

How to Apply Our FanDuel Promo Code

New bettors who want a $200 guaranteed bonus can get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook. Here's how to earn the bonus with a $5+ wager on any college football game:

FanDuel Promo Code for College FootballBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any CFB Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate this FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address and create a password
  4. Accept a geolocation verification
  5. Select a deposit method, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  6. Add $10+ to your account to unlock the offer
  7. Wager $5 or more on the college football game of your choice
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 7, 2023

Regardless of how your first bet settles, you will lock in a $200 return in bonus bets with a $5+ wager on any game. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on college football, MLB and NFL games.

Profit Boosts for College Football

Multiple in-app promos are in play for this college football Saturday. You can get a 50% profit boost token for Kentucky-Georgia and Oklahoma-Texas. There's also a 50% profit boost token available for any qualifying college football parlay for games this weekend.

Sign up without needing a FanDuel promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you wager on any college football game.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

