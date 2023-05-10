Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have a chance to take out the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, while LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers can do the same to the Golden State Warriors. If you register with our FanDuel promo code, you will secure a $150 return in guaranteed bonus bets with a $5 bet on either game.

The Knicks and Warriors will have home-court advantage on Wednesday night, but they face 3-1 deficits in their respective series. There's now a FanDuel promo code offer for new players to access ahead of tonight's games that will give a 30x return win or lose.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Promo Code: Earn $150 NBA Bonus for Heat-Knicks, Lakers-Warriors

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors who register for an account via the links on this page will activate a bet $5, get $150 offer that comes with a return in bonus bets win or lose. If your first $5+ wager on the Heat-Knicks or Lakers-Warriors game wins, you'll also receive cash winnings and FanDuel will refund your wager.

FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose for NBA Playoffs Sign-Up Process Sign up Register for an account after you are re-directed to the bet $5, get $150 offer's landing page Fill out the required personal information sections to confirm your identity Enter an email address and create a password Choose a deposit method, such as PayPal or online banking Make a $10+ initial deposit Place your first $5+ wager on any game in the NBA Playoffs States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 10, 2023

Despite facing a 3-1 hole, the New York Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the visiting Miami Heat. You can get the Knicks on the money line at -164 odds or take the Heat to cover the spread at -110 odds. In the later game, the Warriors are a surprising 7.5-point favorite against LeBron James and the Lakers. At -310 odds on the money line, it would normally take a $465 bet to win $150. With this new FanDuel promo code offer, you can take home $150 in bonus bets no matter what with a $5+ wager on any betting market in the Heat-Knicks or Lakers-Warriors game.

Jimmy Butler and Miami Could Punch Ticket to Eastern Conference Finals

The newest FanDuel promo code offer brings a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets for NBA games, including Heat-Knicks and Lakers-Warriors. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

If you were to poll NBA players, coaches and general managers, there's a better chance than not that the one guy they'd want on their team in the postseason is Jimmy Butler. While he might not put up gaudy numbers from beyond the arc, his intensity, ability to get to the free throw line and involve his teammates has been elite this postseason.

In his team's first round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Butler averaged 37.6 points, including a 56-point performance in Game 4 and a 42-point showing in Game 5. He hasn't met those same numbers in this series against the Knicks, but his 26.7 points per game in the three games he's been a part of have been more than enough, as his team has gone 3-0 in those contests. If you think he'll step up in a big way to finish this series, you can get Butler to score 25+ points at -250 odds, 30+ points at +130 odds or 35+ points at +410 odds with FanDuel Sportsbook.

LeBron and AD Look to Close Out Series Against Warriors

What started as a series that many thought would go the distance has turned into one that could end with Wednesday's Game 5 in San Francisco. Steph Curry's supporting cast hasn't gotten the job done to this point, while LeBron James and Anthony Davis have lived up to their billing as superstars.

Anthony Davis has scored at least 23 points in three of four games in this series, while pulling down 14.5 rebounds per game to go with 3.5 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals. LeBron, meanwhile, continues to defy Father Time. At 38 years of age, James' basketball IQ has afforded him the ability to read the game, attack at the right time and ultimately look like the best player on the court for stretches of time. What's truly remarkable is that James has averaged 23.3 points per game in this series, despite shooting a paltry 27.6% from three-point range on 7.3 attempts per game. If he's able to find the range in Game 5, there's a strong chance this could be a rout.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with our FanDuel promo code for the NBA Playoffs.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.