FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount, $200 Sunday Bonus

FanDuel promo code
This FanDuel promo code will unlock a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount and $200 in bonus bets for Sunday games. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Today marks a final opportunity to get $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package with our FanDuel promo code. By signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook today, you will receive this three-figure discount as well as $200 in bonus bets that will convey no matter what.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you take the time to sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. You'll also receive a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere, Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the Las Vegas Raiders into Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. Wagering $5+ on any of Sunday's games will earn you $300 in bonuses with FanDuel.

Bet $5, get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in guaranteed bonus bets by applying our FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount, $200 Sunday Bonus

New players can take advantage of a generous two-part offer from FanDuel Sportsbook today. If you place a $5+ wager on any game after depositing $10+ into your account, you'll get a 40x guaranteed return and a huge discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Game and player markets are available, including money line, spread and total points markets. You could wager $5 on the Tennessee Titans to win at home (+126) or the Seattle Seahawks (+4.5) to cover the spread in Detroit. If you'd rather go after a bigger cash profit, wagering $5 on Josh Jacobs to score 2+ TDs at +550 odds could be worth a look.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

If you want to get a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket and lock-in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook, you'll need to complete the following steps:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL GamesBet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Any NFL Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate this FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full name, address, date of birth and phone number
  3. Input an email address and create a password
  4. Select a deposit method such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ initial deposit
  6. Place a $5+ wager on any NFL game today
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 17, 2023

Remember, the NFL Sunday Ticket discount code will arrive via email and can be applied to any package when signing up through YouTube or YouTube TV. Your $200 in bonus bets will convey no matter what.

Boosts and Specials

FanDuel Sportsbook does a nice job of offering enhanced odds markets and more for all kinds of NFL action. After placing your first bet, head to the main page or the odds boosts section. There you'll find boosts and specials such as:

  • Ringer NFL Boost: Ezekiel Elliott or Rhamondre Stevenson to score a TD and Patriots cover +7.5 (+150)
  • Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes to combine for 7+ passing TDs (+155)
  • Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to combine for 200+ receving yards (+200)
  • Either Derrick Henry or Tony Pollard to score the first TD in their respective games (+220)
  • Each team to score 1+ passing TDs in the 1:00PM (ET) games (+1200)

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC