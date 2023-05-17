Sports

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 No-Sweat NBA Bet for Heat-Celtics

Bettors who register for the new FanDuel promo code offer will receive a $1,000 no-sweat NBA bet for Game 1 of Heat-Celtics. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Basketball fans are in for a treat on Wednesday night as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat head to Boston to take on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Our FanDuel promo code offer will provide you with a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any market, which you can get by signing up for an account.

Few new user promos in legal online sports betting come with the value provided by this one from FanDuel Sportsbook. You'll effectively get two chances to earn your first win by applying our FanDuel promo code and betting on Game 1 of the Heat-Celtics series.

Last season's Eastern Conference Finals featured these two squads. That series went the distance, with the Celtics winning by four points on the road in a decisive Game 7. This year Boston will have home court advantage, which could be huge if the series goes the distance. Your first bet with FanDuel will be backed by up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which will convey if your bet loses.

Grab a $1,000 no-sweat bet for Heat-Celtics when you sign up to apply our FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 No-Sweat NBA Bet for Heat-Celtics

SpreadMoneyTotal
Miami Heat+8 (-106)+290O 211.5 (-110)
Boston Celtics-8 (-114)-360U 211.5 (-110)

As things stand, the Boston Celtics remain a heavy favorite in the eyes of the oddsmakers. Betting on the Celtics will cost quite a bit, as it would require a $360 wager on the Celtics to win (-360) to make $100 in cash winnings. Since FanDuel will back your first bet, you could potentially bet $720 to make $200 if Boston is victorious.

In the event that your first bet loses, CanDuel will credit your account with up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which would then be applicable to any betting market in games this week. These bonus bets would be eligible for use on the NBA, however, they wouldn't be tied exclusively to the NBA. As such, you could use bonus bets on the NHL, MLB and more.

How to Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

New players who choose to sign up via the links on this page will activate this FanDuel promo code offer and secure a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Remember, if you opt to take advantage of this offer, you wouldn't be left empty-handed with a loss. Here's how to get in on the action tonight with FanDuel Sportsbook:

  • Sign up to apply our FanDuel promo code
  • Provide your full legal name, residential address, phone number and birthdate
  • Pick one of the available deposit methods
  • Add $10 or more to your account
  • Navigate to Heat-Celtics
  • Wager up to $1,000 on any market

FanDuel Sportsbook will return your first cash wager and credit your account with cash winnings if your first bet is victorious. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which can be used on games in the NBA, NHL and more.

Featured Same-Game Parlays for Heat-Celtics

FanDuel Sportsbook has some sensational same-game parlays available for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. If you click on the NBA tab, these featured SGPs will appear at the top of the app.

You can get the Bleacher Report same-game parlay, which includes Jayson Tatum to score 25+ points, Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points, Bam Adebayo to record 8+ rebounds, Marcus Smart to record 6+ assists and Jaylen Brown to make 2+ three-pointers at +664 odds. The Darius Butler SGP features Jayson Tatum to score 28+ points, Jaylen Brown to score 20+ points, Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points and Bam Adebayo to score 18+ points at +460 odds.

If you activate this FanDuel promo code offer, you will receive a $1,000 no-sweat bet for use on Game 1 of Heat-Celtics.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC