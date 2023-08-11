FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150, $1K No-Sweat Bet for Friday MLB Games

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States) CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN) CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Registering via the links on this page will activate the FanDuel promo code offer that's available in your state. This will include either a $1,000 no-sweat bet or a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets.

The Boston Red Sox will look to gain some ground in the AL East with a win on Friday night against the AL Central's Detroit Tigers. Despite being five games over .500, the Red Sox are 11 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who sit atop the AL East. The Tigers, meanwhile, are just 52-63 on the season, which has them a mere seven games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins. This is just one of the many matchups worth considering on Friday.

Sign up to secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with our FanDuel promo code. If you are in AZ, CO, IL or TN, register with FanDuel to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

Registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is a simple process that should only take a few minutes to complete. Follow the instructions below to get in on the action with FanDuel:

If you're in AZ, CO, IL or TN, you will earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Players in other states will either win a cash profit or a second chance with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Bettors in the Bluegrass State can't currently bet on sports, however the FanDuel Kentucky app is expected to launch at the end of September.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1K No-Sweat Bet for Friday MLB Games

The more widely-available FanDuel promo code offer is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This offer essentially gives players the opportunity to place their first bet knowing they'll get a second chance if the wager settles as a loss. If you were to bet $200 on the Philadelphia Phillies to win at home against the Minnesota Twins, you'd either win a cash profit with a win or $200 in bonus bets with a loss.

Keep in mind that this offer is applicable to any betting market in any game. The bonus bets you would receive with a loss would then be eligible for use on other betting markets in games and sports events this weekend.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus Offer

Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee have a really unique offer available to them. After making an initial deposit of $10 or more, players can place a $5+ wager on any betting market in any of Friday's MLB matchups. No matter how that first bet settles, FanDuel will credit new players' accounts with $150 in bonus bets. These bonus bets would then be eligible for use on other MLB games and more no matter what. Plus, if the initial bet wins, FanDuel will return the player's first stake, as well as a cash profit.

Sign up for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with our FanDuel promo code. If you're in AZ, CO, IL or TN, register to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.