FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150, $1K No-Sweat Bet for Friday MLB Games

Friday's MLB slate is full of big matchups and there are two FanDuel promo code offers available that will bring tremendous value to sports bettors. Players in most states where the app is live can take advantage of a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, while players in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee can bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

The Boston Red Sox will look to gain some ground in the AL East with a win on Friday night against the AL Central's Detroit Tigers. Despite being five games over .500, the Red Sox are 11 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who sit atop the AL East. The Tigers, meanwhile, are just 52-63 on the season, which has them a mere seven games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins. This is just one of the many matchups worth considering on Friday.

Registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is a simple process that should only take a few minutes to complete. Follow the instructions below to get in on the action with FanDuel:

  1. Sign up for an account to activate a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer or register with FanDuel to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets
  2. Provide your full name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Enter an email address and create an account password
  4. Select any deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ initial deposit to unlock the offer in your state
  6. Wager $5 or more on any MLB game with the $150 guaranteed bonus offer or up to $1,000 on any market with the no-sweat bet offer
If you're in AZ, CO, IL or TN, you will earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Players in other states will either win a cash profit or a second chance with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Bettors in the Bluegrass State can't currently bet on sports, however the FanDuel Kentucky app is expected to launch at the end of September.

The more widely-available FanDuel promo code offer is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This offer essentially gives players the opportunity to place their first bet knowing they'll get a second chance if the wager settles as a loss. If you were to bet $200 on the Philadelphia Phillies to win at home against the Minnesota Twins, you'd either win a cash profit with a win or $200 in bonus bets with a loss.

Keep in mind that this offer is applicable to any betting market in any game. The bonus bets you would receive with a loss would then be eligible for use on other betting markets in games and sports events this weekend.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus Offer

Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee have a really unique offer available to them. After making an initial deposit of $10 or more, players can place a $5+ wager on any betting market in any of Friday's MLB matchups. No matter how that first bet settles, FanDuel will credit new players' accounts with $150 in bonus bets. These bonus bets would then be eligible for use on other MLB games and more no matter what. Plus, if the initial bet wins, FanDuel will return the player's first stake, as well as a cash profit.

