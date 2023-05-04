FanDuel Promo Code: Get Kentucky Derby Bonus | Horse Racing

Question: Is it possible for a horse to become a goat?

Answer: It depends on many factors, one of which critically deals with sports-betting priority. For instance, horse racing bettors need to pounce on Newsweek's fantastic FanDuel Promo Code, considering the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is nearly here.

Claim a worthwhile $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet before worrying about anything else. Once that self-caring task is completed, sorting through the latest Kentucky Derby odds, horse racing apps, and best Kentucky Derby Bonus Codes can be tackled.

👉 Claim Your $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet Right Here

And, oh yeah, there is indeed an answer to Newsweek's strange and oh-so-not-critical question of the moment ...

FanDuel Promo Code, Kentucky Derby Bonus FanDuel Promo Code, Kentucky Derby Bonus (Image Credit: USATSI, Graphic Credit: Robby Sabo)

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Horse Racing G.O.A.T.

Sure, a horse can absolutely be considered a goat; it just takes once-in-a-generation ingredients that come but once a century. All it requires is one horse that stands head, shoulders, and four rapidly-moving legs that replicate a near-fictional story, above the rest.

Secretariat is that goat, as the kids call it these days---more commonly spelled out as G.O.A.T. in many areas of our rabid digital media world.

There is no other---at least as it pertains to the Kentucky Derby.

With great apologies to Man o' War, Seattle Slew, Citation, and a few others, Secretariat's G.O.A.T. status is intricately tied to the most prestigious horse race in the history of our beautiful sports-betting world.

In 1973, Secretariat ran a mind-boggling 1:59:40 record-breaking time (that still holds today) in the most notable 1.25-mile race (10 furlongs) humanity knows. He cleared the field by 2.5 lengths, stunning everybody at Churchill Downs and watching from afar.

Although the G.O.A.T. would go on to win the Triple Crown that year---becoming the ninth racehorse in history to accomplish that feat---the story doesn't end there. His dominant Kentucky Derby triumph impacted an incredible number of individuals.

Many sports bettors won, and others lost. Some saw their lives changed for the better, whereas the unfortunate souls were quick to strategize the best way to break the heartbreaking wagering news to loved ones.

Horse racing and sports betting have been synonymous with one another since the beginning of the sport. Therefore, if Secretariat is the G.O.A.T. of racehorses, then horse racing itself is the G.O.A.T. of sports betting---from an all-time perspective.

Horse racing was notably exempt from PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992), the law that prohibited states from legislating legal sports betting into law. Therefore, Nevada effectively held a monopoly over all legal sports betting in the country, whereas horse racing continued to remain in a unique category of its own.

Since PASPA was overturned in May 2018, which has led nearly half the states to legalize online sports betting, horse racing has been thrust into the mainstream just a tad more.

Granted, sports wagering competition is as rabid as ever, but more legal sports gamblers ultimately lead to a spike in overall horse racing interest. And, as of this moment, it's Kentucky Derby time, which means FanDuel Racing is offering one of the best Horse Racing Promo Codes in the market.

FanDuel Promo Code: $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet

FanDuel Racing $20 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

As mentioned at the top, Newsweek is currently offering the best Kentucky Derby FanDuel Promo Code in the legal online sports betting business. If that was not enough, the FanDuel Racing app is arguably the horse racing app (to use at the Kentucky Derby) in the country.

The sweetest cherry on top of the perfectly-baked cake revolves around the promo's sign-up simplicity.

Utilize one of Newsweek's FanDuel Promo Code offers This will send you to the FanDuel Racing betting platform, via one of three distinct ways. You'll be sent to the FanDuel Racing web browser platform if using a desktop device. You'll be sent to the "FanDuel Racing - Bet on Horses" app if using a mobile device. You'll be sent to the Apple App Store if using an iOS mobile device that does not yet have the FanDuel Racing app downloaded. Note: If you're using an Android mobile device that does not yet have the FanDuel Racing app downloaded, you'll be prompted to direct-download the app via FanDuel. Note: The FanDuel Racing app is not available in every state (more on that below). In many states, FanDuel Sportsbook can be used to place legal online wagers on the 149th Kentucky Derby. Locate and follow the $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet link/button that appears near the top of the screen via web browser platform. Next, create a new FanDuel Racing (or FanDuel Sportsbook) account by providing the required information needed to maintain safety and security. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place a Kentucky Derby bet once wagering opens on May 5, 2023.

FanDuel Racing will send bonus bets your way in the event the initial bet loses---up to $20.

FanDuel Racing Details per State

As great as the horse-racing market is these days---coupled with the Kentucky Derby's undeniable stature---a tremendous hurdle exists en route to placing online wagers.

Where in the wide world of pony betting does one turn on a state-by-state basis?

Yeah, while it's true that there exists only a handful of states that produce the best thoroughbreds---California, Florida, New York, and Kentucky, of course---a plethora of states gear up for Kentucky Derby betting each year.

For the legal sports bettor, it simply comes down to identifying your state's process.

The following is a table that breaks down which FanDuel app is available for your exact location at the time of your desired Kentucky Derby wagering:

State FanDuel Kentucky Derby Apps Arizona 🏇 FanDuel Racing 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook 📺 TVG California 🏇 FanDuel Racing Colorado 🏇 FanDuel Racing 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook Connecticut 📺 TVG Florida 🏇 FanDuel Racing Illinois 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook Indiana 🏇 FanDuel Racing 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook 📺 TVG Iowa 📺 TVG Kentucky 🏇 FanDuel Racing Louisiana 📺 TVG Maryland 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 🏇 FanDuel Racing Michigan 🏇 FanDuel Racing 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook Minnesota 📺 TVG Montana 📺 TVG New Jersey 🎲 4NJBets New Hampshire 🏇 FanDuel Racing New Mexico 🏇 FanDuel Racing New York 🏇 FanDuel Racing 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook North Dakota 🏇 FanDuel Racing Ohio 🏇 FanDuel Racing Oregon 🏇 FanDuel Racing Pennsylvania 📺 TVG Rhode Island 🏇 FanDuel Racing South Dakota 🏇 FanDuel Racing Vermont 🏇 FanDuel Racing Virginia 🏇 FanDuel Racing 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook Washington 📺 TVG West Virginia 🏇 FanDuel Racing 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook Wyoming 🏇 FanDuel Racing 📲 FanDuel Sportsbook

TVG and 4NJBets are the FanDuel Racing alternatives in certain states, per FanDuel Sportsbook, and as seen above in the table.

Best Kentucky Derby Promo Codes

Naturally, our FanDuel Promo Code isn't the only bonus available for the 149th Run for the Roses. There are more options, with one of them needing a considerable shoutout.

Newsweek's TwinSpires Promo Code currently resulting in a $200 Sign-Up Bonus represents another option for any Kentucky Derby bettor who is new to the burgeoning sportsbook.