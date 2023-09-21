FanDuel Promo Code for Giants-49ers: Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

The latest FanDuel promo code for Giants-49ers will activate a $200 return in guaranteed bonus bets for a $5 wager.

Thursday Night Football's matchup this week features a pair of NFC teams and our FanDuel promo code for Giants-49ers will unlock a bet $5, get $200 offer. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to earn $200 in bonus bets regardless of how your first cash wager on the game settles.

If you want to pick up a $200 bonus in exchange for a $5+ wager, FanDuel Sportsbook has a promo worth considering. Our FanDuel promo code for Giants-49ers will be applied instantly when you sign up through our links.

The New York Giants will be on the road taking on the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night. New York pulled off a 3-point win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, which followed a woeful 40-0 shutout against the Dallas Cowboys. You can bet $5+ on any betting market in the Giants-49ers matchup to walk away with $200 in bonus bets.

A nice thing about this FanDuel promo code offer is that you can wager on any game or player market. You could just as easily wager $5 on the New York Giants to win as you could on Deebo Samuel to score a touchdown. You will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter how the wager settles.

One element to this offer that's also worth noting is that while the $200 bonus will convey win or lose, you can also earn a cash profit and get your wager back with a win. For example, if you bet $5 on the 49ers to cover the spread and they do, FanDuel would credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, your cash wager and a cash profit.

How to Register for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook is really simple. We've put together a step-by-step guide to walk you through the process:

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Input an email address and create an account password Choose a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ initial deposit Wager $5 or more on Thursday Night Football States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 21, 2023

In the event that your first bet wins, you will receive cash winnings and FanDuel will return your $5+ wager. Win or lose, you will lock-in $200 in bonus bets for use on other matchups.

No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay for TNF

One of the best in-app promos available for Thursday Night football is the TNF no-sweat same-game parlay offer. With this offer, you'll need to opt-in and place a 3+ leg same-game parlay wager on Giants-49ers.

In order to qualify, your same-game parlay must have final odds of +400 or longer. If your qualifying SGP settles as a loss, FanDuel Sportsbook will issue bonus bets to your account that you can use on another game.

