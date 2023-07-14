The newest FanDuel promo code offer will earn you a 10x return on your first bet up to $200 when you wager on any MLB game.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The MLB All-Star Game is in the rearview mirror and new bettors who sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer will earn 10x their first bet up to $200. Your $5-$200 wager will return $50-$200 in bonus bets win or lose.

FanDuel Sportsbook 10X YOUR FIRST BET UP TO $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any sports bettor who wants to lock-in a bonus of up to $200 can do so by registering for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Signing up via the links on this page will activate our FanDuel promo code automatically.

The first game of the night will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where the Phillies will play host to the San Diego Padres. The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound. He's 0-2 this season with a 2.84 ERA and 22 strikeouts. Yu Darvish will get the start for the Padres. He's 5-6 with a 4.87 ERA and 89 strikeouts.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to lock-in a bonus up to $200 win or lose.

FanDuel Promo Code: Grab 10X Your First Bet for Friday's MLB Games

FanDuel Sportsbook's offer is incredibly flexible, as all game and player props are eligible to be bet on. You could wager $5 on the San Francisco Giants to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. This would earn you a $50 guaranteed bonus, which you could apply to other games.

If you'd rather bet on a player prop, you could wager $20 on Julio Urias to record over 5.5 strikeouts. Regardless of whether or not Urias succeeds, you will earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. These will be eligible for use on other MLB games and much more.

How to Register With Our FanDuel Promo Code

Any sports bettor who registers for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook will receive a 10x return in bonus bets up to $200. Your bet doesn't even need to win for the bonus to convey. Here's how to get in on the action today:

FanDuel Promo Code Get 10X Your First Bet Up to $200 for Any Friday MLB Game

Sign-Up Process Register for an account Enter your full name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Provide an email address and create a password Select a deposit method from the list of available options, including online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ initial deposit Wager $5-$20+ on any betting market in the MLB game of your choice States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 14, 2023

Regardless of whether your first cash bet wins or loses, you will walk away with up to $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. Plus, you can win a profit if your first wager settles as a win.

Santa Chuck Offers

Players who head to the promos section of the app will find a pair of Santa Chuck promos. The first is the Santa Chuck MLB profit boost token offer. With this promo, you can secure a 50% profit boost token for use on any of Friday's MLB games.

The second is the Santa Chuck MLB sweepstakes offer. Players who opt-in and wager $5 or more on any MLB game will be entered to win $100 in bonus bets every week through the end of the MLB regular season. 100 players will win the sweepstakes.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to secure 10x your first wager up to $200.

FanDuel Sportsbook 10X YOUR FIRST BET UP TO $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.