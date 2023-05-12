The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors will attempt to force a Game 7 in their respective series when they take on the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Sports bettors who choose to sign up for the newest FanDuel promo code offer will lock-in a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will play host to the Knicks with a chance to clinch a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals. Later in the night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers can advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win. Our links automatically apply the FanDuel promo code you'll need to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

FanDuel Promo Code: Grab $150 Bonus for Knicks-Heat, Warriors-Lakers Game 6

Both home teams are favored on Friday night, which would normally mean bettors would have to put up considerable cash funds to make a return. However, FanDuel Sportsbook's offer for new players comes with a guaranteed 30x return on their first bet. That means you can choose any team's money line, the point spread or another market and earn $150 win or lose.

Miami is coming off a disappointing 112-103 loss at Madison Square Garden. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 19 points. As the series shifts back to the Kaseya Center, the Heat has been installed as a 5.5-point favorite. At -225 moneyline odds, it would usually take a wager of $337.50 to make $150. FanDuel's bet $5, get $150 promo will guarantee a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose.

The Lakers are also favored at home, though it comes by a slimmer 2.5-point margin. There could be value in taking Steph Curry's Warriors to pull off a road win at +120 odds. If Golden State wins, you would receive $150 in bonus bets, a $6 cash profit and your initial $5 stake back.

Can Knicks Force Game 7?

Miami's inability to get one guy going in Game 5 ultimately proved to be their downfall. Spreading around the scoring load is great conceptually, but the Heat failed to establish a hot hand down the stretch. Jimmy Butler –who many would expect to be that player– finished with 19 points despite only connecting on five of his 12 field goal attempts (41.7%).

The Knicks were essentially the inverse story, benefiting from their three best players having a tremendous performance on the same night. Jalen Brunson racked up 38 points on 12-22 shooting (54.5%), including going 4-10 from beyond the arc (40%). RJ Barrett played a big role in the win as well, dropping 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. Most encouraging, however, was Julius Randle's game. Not only did he connect on 53.8% of his shots, but he hit four of his seven three-point attempts, which is the most he's hit this series. If New York can get the same balanced scoring from those three players, there could be a Game 7 coming soon.

Warriors Have Momentum Entering Game 6

Just when it feels like the outcome of the Warriors-Lakers series has been determined, conventional wisdom gets flipped on its head. The major storyline entering Game 5 was whether or not Klay Thompson and/or Jordan Poole would be able to regain some semblance of confidence and make a real contribution to the Warriors' effort. Neither really did, which made Golden State's 121-106 win even more surprising.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 27 points on 12-24 shooting, including a rough 3-11 performance from beyond the arc (27.3%). It ended up being Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green who racked up points when their team needed them the most. Wiggins contributed 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists to the cause, while Green dropped 20 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out four assists. The big issue for the Warriors in Game 6 is that they've been putrid on the road this season. In the regular season, Golden State was a woeful 11-30 on the road, compared to 33-8 at come. In their first round series against the Kings, Golden State was 2-2 on the road, including a Game 7 clincher, while they've posted an 0-2 record thus far in Los Angeles. If they can get Curry, Thompson and another player like Wiggins on the same page tonight, they'll have a chance to sent the series back to San Francisco.

