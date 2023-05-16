The newest FanDuel promo code offer will activate a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for Game 1 of the Lakers-Nuggets series in the NBA Playoffs.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will tip off the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night and there's a FanDuel promo code offer that comes with a $1,000 no-sweat first bet to use on Game 1. If you sign up for an account via the links on this page, you will have the freedom to choose any betting market and get back bonus bets if your first cash bet loses.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Nikola Jokic may not have won his third-straight MVP award this season, but he's been arguably the best player in either conference this postseason. You can get two cracks at earning your first win when you apply our FanDuel promo code to unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet for Game 1.

It's important to note that new players who register for an account will have the ability to bet on either team to win, cover the spread or for both teams to combine to go over/under the total points line. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will attempt to pick up a critical road win in Game 1, while Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will look to get off to a great start with a win at home. Your first cash wager of up to $1,000 will be fully backed by FanDuel Sportsbook with bonus bets if your first wager loses.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to snag a $1,000 no-sweat bet for use on Game 1 of Lakers-Nuggets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Grab a $1K No-Sweat Bet for Lakers-Nuggets Game 1

This Western Conference Finals matchup is about as star-studded as it gets. Game 1 features Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers. Denver took down a tough Phoenix Suns that featured the dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in six games. The Lakers were also able to finish off their series in six games, dethroning last season' NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user offer will either return a cash profit with a win or up to $1,000 in bonus bets with a loss. If you were to wager $490 on the Nuggets to win at -245 odds, you would earn $200 in cash profit with a win. In the event that the Lakers pull off the upset on the road, you would receive $490 in bonus bets for use on other games.

How to Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

If you choose to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will have the chance to wager up to $1,000 on Lakers-Nuggets knowing that you'll get a second chance with a loss. Follow our short sign-up guide to get in on the action:

Register for an account to apply our FanDuel promo code

Provide your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number

Choose online banking, a credit/debit card or another deposit method

Make an initial deposit of at least $10

Navigate to the NBA tab and wager up to $1,000 on any Lakers-Nuggets market

If your first cash bet wins, you will get back that stake along with cash winnings. However, if your first bet settles as a loss, FanDuel will refund your account with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. These bonus bets would then be available for use on NBA, NHL or MLB games.

Featured Same-Game Parlays for Lakers-Nuggets

FanDuel Sportsbook has multiple featured same-game parlays for Game 1. You can get Nikola Jokic to score 25+ points, LeBron James to score 25+ points, Anthony Davis to record 10+ rebounds and Jamal Murray to make 3+ three-pointers at +463 odds.

There's also a quick hit available, which includes Nikola Jokic to score over 8.5 points in the first quarter, as well as the Denver Nuggets to win the first quarter. This two-leg same-game parlay has odds of +184.

Grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet when you apply our FanDuel promo code by registering for a new account.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.