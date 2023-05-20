Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Devin Haney will put his undisputed lightweight championship on the line tonight and our FanDuel promo code offer will earn you a $1,000 no-sweat bet to use on any market. Sign up for an account to bet on this bout between Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

All new users who sign up via the links on this page will instantly apply our FanDuel promo code, which will activate a $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer. In the event that your first bet loses, you'll get a second chance thanks to this offer, which will convey bonus bets with a loss.



At 29-0 with 15 knockouts, Devin Haney has been as dominant as it gets in the lightweight division. His opponent on Saturday, Vasiliy Lomachenko, is no slouch. Although he's 11 years older than the champion, Lomachenko brings a championship pedigree, having held three world titles at different stages in his career.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to grab a $1,000 no-sweat bet to use on the Haney-Lomachenko bout.

FanDuel Promo Code for Haney-Lomachenko Activates $1K No-Sweat Bet

New players who sign up with our FanDuel promo code will lock-in a $1,000 no-sweat bet to use on the Haney-Lomachenko bout on Saturday night. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the strongest new user offers in the legal online sports betting industry. As a new bettor, there's nothing worse than placing your first bet, watching it lose and end up being left empty-handed. This $1,000 no-sweat first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook will mitigate that risk, by offering a second chance if your first bet loses. In that case, you'll earn bonus bets to use on other games.

One of the best things about this offer is that all betting markets for the Haney-Lomachenko bout are on the table. As such, you can bet on either fighter to win, the bout to go the distance or Haney to win by decision. Betting on a fighter to win by a specific finish, such as KO/TKO/DQ, will earn you a bigger cash payout with a win than by betting on a fighter to win by any means.

How to Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

Bettors who register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account via our links will instantly apply our FanDuel promo code. This will secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for you to use on the betting market of your choice. Here's how to lock-in this offer tonight:

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer

Enter your name, address, date of birth and any other necessary information

Make a deposit of at least $10 via online banking, PayPal or another method

Navigate to the Haney-Lomachenko fight

Place a wager of up to $1,000 on any betting market

FanDuel will return your initial stake along with cash winnings if your first bet wins. If it loses, however, you will receive bonus bets back to use on games in other sports leagues this weekend.

More In-App Promos From FanDuel Sportsbook

Although FanDuel Sportsbook doesn't have any boxing-specific in-app promos, there are other promos available for sports leagues like the NBA. If you take advantage of the NBA no-sweat same-game parlay promo, your 3+ leg SGP on any NBA game this weekend will qualify for a refund in bonus bets with a loss.

There are also featured same-game parlays available for this weekend's matchups in the NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs. There's also a PGA Championship profit boost for this weekend's PGA Championship Tournament.

Grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for the Haney-Lomachenko fight when you sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.