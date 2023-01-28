FanDuel Promo Code: How to Get Bengals-Chiefs $150 Instant Bonus Bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and Chiefs is getting closer and bettors can activate the newest FanDuel promo code offer for a guaranteed three-figure return. Any bettor who registers for an account will receive $150 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ on Bengals-Chiefs. Players in Ohio can sign up for a special $200 offer for the game.
CHOOSE YOUR SUBSCRIPTION
PREMIUM
Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
Ad free Newsweek.com experience
iOS and Android app access
All newsletters + podcasts
DIGITAL+ Ad Free
Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
Ad free Newsweek.com experience
iOS and Android app access
All newsletters + podcasts
NEWSLETTER
BEST OF NEWSWEEK VIA EMAIL
Join half a million readers enjoying Newsweek's free newsletters