FanDuel Promo Code for Lions-Packers: Bet $5, Get $200 TNF Bonus

FanDuel promo code
The latest FanDuel promo code for Lions-Packers will unlock a bet $5, get $200 Thursday Night Football bonus offer. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

NFL Week 4 kicks off tonight and you can apply our FanDuel promo code via the links on this page to earn a $200 bonus with a $5+ wager. If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will get a 40x return on your initial wager win or lose.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel promo code offer for Thursday Night Football will secure players a $200 return in guaranteed bonus bets. All it takes is a $5+ wager on any market to earn this bonus.

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers enter tonight's game in a tie atop the NFC North division. At 2-1 apiece, only one team can walk away with sole possession of the top spot. Your $5+ wager on any market in this game will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register for this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code for Lions-Packers: Bet $5, Get $200 TNF Bonus

You can take advantage of this offer by wagering $5+ on any game or player market. This includes money line, total points and point spread markets, as well as player prop. You could, for example wager $5 on the Lions to win or the Packers to cover the spread. If you'd rather place a $5 bet on Jordan Love to throw for 300+ yards or Jared Goff to rush for a TD, you'll be free to do so.

Regardless of how your first cash bet settles, FanDuel will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. If your first bet ends up settling as a win, you will get back your initial wager along with a cash profit.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

Registering with FanDuel Sportsbook is as easy as it gets. We've put together a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

FanDuel Promo Code for Thursday Night FootballBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Lions-Packers TNF Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to unlock the latest FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Set up an account with an email address and create a password
  4. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ first deposit to activate the offer
  6. Wager $5 or more on any Thursday Night Football
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 28, 2023

Remember, you first bet doesn't even need to win for the $200 bonus to convey. Once your initial bet processes, FanDuel Sportsbook will add $200 worth of bonus bets to your account.

TNF Offers

After you place your first wager to grab your bonus, you'll be able to opt-into other in-app promos and use deposited funds to place additional bets. There's a 50% profit boost token available for Thursday Night Football, as well as a no sweat same-game parlay promo. With the latter offer, your qualifying 3+ leg SGP wager will earn you back bonus bets if your wager settles as a loss.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Lions-Packers.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC