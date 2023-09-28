The latest FanDuel promo code for Lions-Packers will unlock a bet $5, get $200 Thursday Night Football bonus offer.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

NFL Week 4 kicks off tonight and you can apply our FanDuel promo code via the links on this page to earn a $200 bonus with a $5+ wager. If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will get a 40x return on your initial wager win or lose.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel promo code offer for Thursday Night Football will secure players a $200 return in guaranteed bonus bets. All it takes is a $5+ wager on any market to earn this bonus.

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers enter tonight's game in a tie atop the NFC North division. At 2-1 apiece, only one team can walk away with sole possession of the top spot. Your $5+ wager on any market in this game will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register for this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code for Lions-Packers: Bet $5, Get $200 TNF Bonus

You can take advantage of this offer by wagering $5+ on any game or player market. This includes money line, total points and point spread markets, as well as player prop. You could, for example wager $5 on the Lions to win or the Packers to cover the spread. If you'd rather place a $5 bet on Jordan Love to throw for 300+ yards or Jared Goff to rush for a TD, you'll be free to do so.

Regardless of how your first cash bet settles, FanDuel will add $200 in bonus bets to your account. If your first bet ends up settling as a win, you will get back your initial wager along with a cash profit.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

Registering with FanDuel Sportsbook is as easy as it gets. We've put together a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

FanDuel Promo Code for Thursday Night Football Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Lions-Packers TNF Game

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Set up an account with an email address and create a password Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ first deposit to activate the offer Wager $5 or more on any Thursday Night Football States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified September 28, 2023

Remember, you first bet doesn't even need to win for the $200 bonus to convey. Once your initial bet processes, FanDuel Sportsbook will add $200 worth of bonus bets to your account.

TNF Offers

After you place your first wager to grab your bonus, you'll be able to opt-into other in-app promos and use deposited funds to place additional bets. There's a 50% profit boost token available for Thursday Night Football, as well as a no sweat same-game parlay promo. With the latter offer, your qualifying 3+ leg SGP wager will earn you back bonus bets if your wager settles as a loss.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Lions-Packers.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.