The latest FanDuel promo code offer for the MLB Home Run Derby will earn new players a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $20 wager.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

All of the brightest light in the sports world will be shining on the MLB Home Run Derby tonight, and you can register for the latest FanDuel promo code offer to earn a 10x return on your first cash bet. As part of this offer, you could turn a $20 wager into a $200 guaranteed return.

FanDuel Sportsbook 10X YOUR FIRST BET UP TO $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

If you sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer via the links on this page, you will instantly activate a promo that will offer a 10x guaranteed return on your first bet. That means your $5 or $20 wager on the MLB Home Run Derby will earn you a $50 or $200 bonus, respectively.

It remains to be seen whether Pete Alonso will be able to take home his third Home Run Derby crown. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is his biggest threat, at least according to the oddsmakers. FanDuel Sportsbook has a plethora of odds markets to wager on, which will qualify you for a significant guaranteed bonus.

Grab a $200 guaranteed bonus when you sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer ahead of the MLB Home Run Derby.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Home Run Derby Scores Bet $20, Get $200 Bonus

One thing to keep in mind about FanDuel Sportsbook's offer is that it can be used on any market for the Home Run Derby. If you wager at least $5, you will receive a guaranteed return of $50+ in bonus bets no matter what. Not only does FanDuel have odds on each participant to win, but other markets as well.

You could wager $20 on Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each to win their first round matchups. There are also odds available for the player to hit the longest home run, the distance of the longest home run and more. Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, you will receive guaranteed bonus bets to use in the app.

Register for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Bettors who want to earn a 10x guaranteed return on their first cash wager can get just that by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Follow the steps in our registration guide blow to get started:

FanDuel Promo Code for Home Run Derby Get 10X Your First Bet Up to $200 for MLB Home Run Derby

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Input an email address and create a password Select an account funding method from the list of available options, including online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ initial deposit Wager $5-$20+ on the Home Run Derby States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified July 10, 2023

It doesn't matter how your bet settles, as this offer will guarantee up to $200 in bonus bets for use on other games. Plus, you can win additional profit if your first wager wins.

Home Run Derby Offers

All FanDuel Sportsbook players have access to two more in-app promos. The first is a 30% profit boost promo. This will credit your account with a 30% profit boost token that you can use on a qualifying Home Run Derby bet.

FanDuel also has a fantastic parlay offer available for the derby. You can get Adolis Garcia to win his first round matchup, Luis Robert Jr. to win his first round matchup and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to win his first round matchup at +247 odds.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to earn a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $20+ wager on the MLB Home Run Derby.

FanDuel Sportsbook 10X YOUR FIRST BET UP TO $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.