FanDuel Promo Code for MLB, NHL Playoffs Unlocks $150 Guaranteed Bonus

Saturday's sports slate features 15 MLB games, as well as a huge matchup in the NHL Playoffs between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken. If you register for the newest FanDuel promo code offer, you will be able to turn a $5 wager into a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets.

Some of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball will be in action on Saturday. In the NHL, the Seattle Kraken will look to avoid elimination at home, while the Dallas Stars will attempt to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final. You can bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register for this FanDuel promo code offer.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

It's not every day that a legal online sports betting app will provide players with a guaranteed return in bonus bets. FanDuel Sportsbook, is offering just that with their bet $5, get $150 promo. If your first cash bet wins, you'll also get back your $5+ wager and a cash profit in addition to the $150 in bonus bets.

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account to apply our FanDuel promo code
  2. Click "sign up" when you land on the bet $5, get $150 offer page
  3. Provide the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, birthdate, phone number and address
  4. Enter an email address and create a password
  5. Choose a deposit method, such as PayPal, a credit/debit card or online banking
  6. Deposit $10 or more
  7. Place your first $5+ wager on any MLB game or Stars-Kraken
FanDuel Sportsbook has a plethora of ways to bet on Saturday's action in the NHL and MLB. As part of this promo, you can bet on a game market, such as a team's money line, the point spread or the total points line. You could choose instead to bet on a player prop, like Pete Alonso to hit a home run against the Washington Nationals at +320. Alonso leads the majors in home runs this season, so that could be a nice way to earn a cash profit in addition to the guaranteed bonus bets.

There are also quite a few ways to bet on the NHL playoffs. You could get the Stars to win on the road at -160 odds or take Joe Pavelski to light the lamp for the eighth time this postseason at +195 odds.

Saturday's MLB Docket Features 15 Games

There are some big games set to take place out west on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won eight of their last ten games, will host the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Juli Urias will get the start for Los Angeles. He's 4-3 on the season with a 3.77 ERA. He'll be opposed by Joe Musgrove, who has posted a 6.75 ERA this season.

A pitcher's duel could be on tap in the desert, when Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks host Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants. Gallen in 5-1 this season, with a stellar 2.36 ERA and 64 strikeouts. DeSclafani has had a strong start to the season with a 2.80 ERA and a 3-2 record.

Joe Pavelski Could Take Down the Kraken

Saturday's Game 6 between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken can go one of two ways. Either the Stars will win and become the first team to secure a spot in the Western Conference Final or the Kraken will be victorious and force a decisive Game 7. One player who has stood out in a big way this series has been Joe Pavelski. While NBA fans have been awed by 38-year-old LeBron James, the 38-year-old Pavelski has been nearly as impressive for the Stars.

In Game 1 against the Kraken, Pavelski lit the lamp four times. He's since tallied a goal in Games 2, 4 and 5. Those seven goals are good enough for third-most in the entire NHL, which is especially impressive considering he missed the final five games in his team's first round series due to a concussion. If he's able to continue finding the back of the net, the Stars could move onto the next round.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with our FanDuel promo code for this weekend's MLB or NHL action.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

