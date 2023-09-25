FanDuel Promo Code for MNF: Unlock $200 Bonus Bets for Either Game

FanDuel promo code
The latest FanDuel promo code for MNF will activate a $200 return in bonus bets for Eagles-Bucs or Rams-Bengals. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Two massive Monday Night Football matchups are on tap for tonight and our FanDuel promo code offer will earn you a three-figure bonus win or lose. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you wager on Eagles-Bucs or Rams-Bengals.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Instead of having just one game to watch on Monday night, the NFL has given football fans two to choose from. If you register with FanDuel through our links, you'll get a $200 bonus win or lose with this FanDuel promo code offer for MNF.

Baker Mayfield and the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play host to Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Then, the Los Angeles Rams will head to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the winless Bengals.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer for MNF.

FanDuel Promo Code for MNF: Unlock $200 Bonus Bets for Either Game

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving sports bettors the chance to finish Week 3 of the NFL season with a bang. A mere $5 wager on Eagles-Bucs or Rams-Bengals will earn you $200 in bonus bets that will convey win or lose. That's one of the largest guaranteed bonuses in all of legal online sports betting.

With this offer, you can bet on any team to win or cover the spread. If you feel like teams will combine to go over or under the total points line, you can place a $5 wager on that market. You could also go for a player prop with longer odds. A $5 bet on Jalen Hurts to score 2 TDs or Josh Jacobs to rush for 150+ yards could earn you a nice return. Win or lose, FanDuel will add $200 worth of bonus bets to your account.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

Getting a $200 bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook requires prospective players to sign up for an account. If you want to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, complete the steps below:

FanDuel Promo Code for MNFBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Eagles-Bucs, Rams-Bengals
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a FanDuel account to activate this FanDuel promo code offer for MNF
  2. Enter your full name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Set up an account with an email address and password
  4. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ deposit to unlock the offer
  6. Wager $5+ on either MNF game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 25, 2023

No matter how your bet settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. Plus, if your bet wins, you'll get back your wager along with cash winnings.

Monday Night Gronk Profit Spike Promo

Not only can you lock-in a 40x return on any wager tonight as a new player, but you'll also have access to in-app promos. One of the top offers in the FanDuel Sportsbook app is the Monday Night Gronk profit spike.

If you opt-into this offer, you will get a 50% profit boost token, which you'll be able to use on any 3+ leg same-game parlay or SGP+ wager. This can be used on either Monday Night Football matchup.

Register with our FanDuel promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for either MNF game.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC