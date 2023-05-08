Two massive NBA Game 4s are on tap for Monday night, with a pair of home teams on the verge of taking 3-1 series leads. Basketball fans who sign up with our FanDuel promo code for the NBA Playoffs will earn a $150 guaranteed bonus.

The Miami Heat will tip off their game against the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET. After that, the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. If you register for the latest FanDuel promo code offer, you'll be able to turn a $5 bet on either game into $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Offers $150 Bonus Win or Lose

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Before diving into Monday night's Knicks-Heat and Warriors-Lakers games, let's take a quick look at how to sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus Sign-Up Process Sign up via our links Click "sign up" when you are re-directed to the offer's landing page Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity Provide an email address and create an account password Select a deposit method like online banking Make a $10+ initial deposit Place your initial $5+ wager on any game in the NBA Playoffs States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 8, 2023

One of the most important things to note about this offer is that all betting markets are available to wager on. As things stand, the Miami Heat has been installed as a 4.5-point favorite at home, with money line odds of -186. Under normal circumstances, it would take a $279 wager on the Heat to win $150. Instead, a $5 wager would earn you that same amount in bonus bets win or lose.

The Warriors-Lakers game is closer in terms of the spread (Lakers -3) and moneyline (Lakers -144). If you're looking for tremendous potential value in addition to the $150 bonus, consider a player prop. You could lock-in Steph Curry to score 40+ points against the Lakers at +480 odds. This would earn you an additional $24 cash profit if he succeeds. A $100 wager on that market would net you $480 in cash winnings if he drops 40+ points.

Jimmy Butler Could Put Heat Up 3-1 Over Knicks

This FanDuel promo code offer for the NBA Playoffs gives prospective bettors a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 bet on any game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

There might not be a more feared playoff performer in the NBA than Jimmy Butler. That's because Butler is as tenacious on the defensive end of the floor as he is looking for buckets on the offensive end. After dropping 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 4 assists in Game 1, Butler missed Game 2 with an ankle injury.

Upon his return in Game 3, he went right back to work. Despite only shooting 9-21 from the field, including 0-2 from beyond the arc, Butler racked up 28 points to go with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. It's also worth noting that in each of the two games he's played in this series, he's attempted 11 free throws, connecting on 9 and 10 in Games 1 and 3, respectively. A win on Monday night would put the Miami Heat just one win away from the Eastern Conference Final, where he'd either meet the Boston Celtics or his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Steph Curry Looks to Level Series Against LeBron James

If there's one player to hone in on in Monday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, it's Steph Curry. After putting up a stellar 50-point performance in Game 7 of a first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, most pundits expected Curry to keep shooting the lights out against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

That's been far from the case, as Curry has shot 45.6% from the field through three games. Interestingly enough, his three-point field goal percentage in this series (46.4%) is considerably higher than it was against the Kings (37.8%). Still, Curry has only mustered performances of 27, 20 and 23 points through the first three games of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Warriors will need him more than ever as they look to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole in Los Angeles.

Remember that you can sign up for our FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.