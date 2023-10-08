FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Sunday: Get $200 NFL Week 5 Bonus Win or Lose

The latest FanDuel promo code for NFL Sunday unlocks a $200 NFL Week 5 bonus that will hit your account win or lose. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Jaguars and Bills have already kicked off Sunday's NFL Week 5 slate, but you can still earn $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a new FanDuel promo code offer. When you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will lock-in a 40x return on your first $5 wager regardless of whether it wins or loses.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Few offers in legal online sports betting come with the type of upside that you'll find with FanDuel Sportsbook. That's because placing a wager on any of today's games will earn you $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

An AFC North battle will take place in the early afternoon window as the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens. A pair of 2-2 teams will also go head-to-head as the Houston Texans face the Atlanta Falcons. The late afternoon window is arguably more intriguing with matchups like Eagles-Rams, Chiefs Vikings and Bengals-Cardinals. All it takes is a $5+ bet on any game to earn $200 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets no matter what when you register for this FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 5 games.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Sunday: Get $200 NFL Week 5 Bonus Win or Lose

One great thing about this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is that all betting markets are available to wager on. You can bet on a game market like the Colts to win at home against the Titans or the Giants to cover the spread on the road against the Dolphins.

Player markets are also available to wager on. You could bet $5+ on Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 300+ yards, Jonathan Taylor to record over 60.5 rushing yards or Jalen Hurts to rush for a TD. If your bet wins, you'll walk away with $200 in bonus bets, your wager and a cash profit. Even if the bet loses, you'll secure $200 in bonus betes.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account to lock-in a $200 bonus. Here's how to get in on the action with FanDuel:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Sunday: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Any NFL Week 5 Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full name, residential address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Fill out the required fields with an email address and an account password
  4. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Deposit $10 or more into your account
  6. Bet $5 or more on any betting market in the NFL Week 5 game of your choice
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 8, 2023

It's important to note once again that your bet doesn't need to win for the bonus to convey. As long as you make a $10+ deposit and wager $5+ on any game today, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets for today's NFL slate and more.

Tons of NFL Offers

FanDuel Sportsbook has a plethora of featured same-game parlays for Sunday's NFL slate. This includes a featured NFL SGP+, the Dr Disrespect SGP of the Day, the Game Center Sunday Night Football NFL SGP, a featured NFL SGP for Bengals-Cardinals, the Michelle Beadle SGP of the Day and more. You can also access four profit boost tokens via the Sunday Funday offer.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for the NFL Week 5 game of your choice.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC