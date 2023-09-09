FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1: $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket, $200 Bonus

FanDuel promo code
Any prospective bettor who unlocks this FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 1 will earn $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Football fans can lock-in two bonuses this weekend with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. If you Sign up with our FanDuel promo code you will receive $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel promo code offer will come with a pair of bonuses for Week 1 of the NFL season. A $5+ wager on any market will earn you a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount and $200 worth of bonus bets.

One great thing about this offer is the flexibility it provides to players. All betting markets in any NFL Week 1 game will be eligible for this promo. You could opt to wager $5 on any team to win or cover the spread. A wager on a player prop could earn bettors an even larger profit with a win.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to apply our FanDuel promo code for Week 1.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1: $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket, $200 Bonus

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in an AFC South showdown on Sunday afternoon. After that, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders. You can wager on either of these matchups or another one to earn $300 in bonuses from FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you were to bet $5 on the Dallas Cowboys to win on Sunday night or Dak Prescott to throw for 3+ touchdowns, you would earn $200 in bonus bets to use on that game and Monday Night Football. Plus, if your bet were to win, you'd also pick up a cash profit. Win or lose, you'll also get $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

The sign-up process for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is as easy as it gets. If you follow our registration guide below, you'll receive $300 in bonuses no matter what:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL GamesFanDuel Sportsbook Offers $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose for NFL Week 1
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a FanDuel account to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full name, address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address and create a password for your account
  4. Choose a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ first deposit
  6. Place a $5+ wager on any NFL game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 9, 2023

After your first bet processes, you will receive $200 in bonus bets win or lose. Plus, you'll receive an email that will provide a discount code, giving you $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

No-Sweat Bet for NFL Week 1

Despite the fact that FanDuel is giving new players a two-part bonus in exchange for a $5+ wager on any of Sunday's NFL Week 1 matchups, the sportsbook has also opted to make other offers available to all players. The most notable in-app promo is a no-sweat bet for any matchup.

In order to take advantage of this offer, you'll need to opt-into this promo and place a $1+ wager on any NFL Week 1 game. The odds of the market must be -200 or longer to qualify. With this offer, you can wager on a straight bet, parlay, same-game parlay or SGP+. If your bet loses, FanDuel will issue bonus bets back to your account.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonus bets and $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC