FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1: Get $300 Bonuses Win or Lose

FanDuel promo code
Sports bettors who unlock this FanDuel promo code offer will be able to get $300 in bonuses win or lose with a $5 wager on any NFL Week 1 game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The NFL regular season kicks off in earnest this weekend and you can activate a new FanDuel promo code offer for $300 in bonuses. Register with FanDuel Sportsbook to lock-in $200 in bonus bets and get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

No other new user promo on the market brings the type of value you can get with this FanDuel promo code offer. You'll secure a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a $5+ wager on any Week 1 matchup.

The great thing about this offer is that it gives an immediate bonus and another that will last throughout the football season. The $200 in bonus bets can be used on games in any league, while the NFL Sunday Ticket discount can be enjoyed all season long.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to lock-in $300 in bonuses with a $5+ wager on any NFL Week 1 game.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1: Get $300 Bonuses Win or Lose

Sports bettors have a few options when it comes to new user promos. However, FanDuel Sportsbook arguably has the best offer for football fans. That's because you can secure bonus bets that are applicable to any betting market in any game. In order to earn $200 in bonus bets, you'll need to bet $5+ on any NFL Week 1 matchup.

You can select any game or player market. That means you could wager $5 on the Cleveland Browns to win or the Dallas Cowboys to cover. You could instead bet on the teams to go over/under the total points line. No matter how the bet settles, you'll walk away with $200 in bonus bets. Plus, you'll get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Register for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

If you want to get $300 in bonuses, you'll need to sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Here's how to get in on the action today:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for NFL Week 1
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up with FanDuel to unlock the latest FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your name, address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Provide an email address
  4. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ initial deposit
  6. Wager $5 or more on any NFL Week 1 game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 8, 2023

No matter how your first bet on Week 1 settles, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. You can apply these bonus bets to other games this week.

$100 Pre-Registration Bonus and $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket From FanDuel Kentucky

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky $100 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
21 and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Kentucky will offer any prospective player two bonuses when they sign up early for an account. All it takes is a few minutes to earn $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube or YouTube TV. As soon as the app goes live on September 28, 2023, you'll be able to use the $100 in bonus bets that also comes with this pre-registration offer.

Sign up early with FanDuel Kentucky to grab a $100 pre-registration bonus and $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package of your choice.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC