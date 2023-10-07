FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 5: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Any Game

FanDuel promo code
The latest FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 5 activates a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus for any game on Sunday. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

NFL Week 5 action resumes on Sunday and you can sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer to lock-in a $200 bonus win or lose. All it takes is a $5 wager on any betting market to earn $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Prospective players who register for this FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 5 can earn a 40x return win or lose. As part of this offer, you can choose any team to win or cover and earn $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

There are some mega matchups set for Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will battle for first place in the AFC North, while Tennessee and Indianapolis will attempt to break a four-way tie in the AFC South. The Philadelphia Eagles will be on the road taking on the Los Angeles Rams as they look to remain undefeated. A $5+ wager on any betting market will earn you $200 in bonus bets.

Sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 5 to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 5: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Any Game

FanDuel Promo CodeNo Code Required When Signing Up With Our Links
New User OfferBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus
FanDuel Sportsbook Available InAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 7, 2023
Information Verified ByRussell Joy, Sports Betting Dime

FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the most intriguing new user offers in legal online sports betting. This comes in the form of a bet $5, get $200 offer that will convey a $200 bonus win or lose. Your first $5 wager on the Steelers to cover the spread or the Lions to win at home, for example, will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

You can go with a player prop instead to chase down a bigger cash profit. Since your $200 return in bonus bets is guaranteed to convey, there's an argument to be made that this is the way to go. If you think the Philadelphia Eagles will give Jalen Hurts the "tush push" or the "Brotherly Shove" en route to a 2 TD performance from Hurts, you can get in on the action at +490 odds.

Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Any bettor who wants to turn a $5 wager on NFL Week 5 into a $200 guaranteed bonus can get in on the action by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Here's how to register for an account:

FanDuel Promo CodeBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any NFL Week 5 Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 5 games
  2. Finish registering by providing the necessary information to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address
  4. Create an account password
  5. Confirm you're in a state where online sports betting is legal
  6. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  7. Deposit $10 or more into your account
  8. Wager $5 or more on any NFL Week 5 game
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 7, 2023

FanDuel Sportsbook will add $200 in guaranteed bonus bets to your account regardless of how your first bet settles. You can also earn cash winnings with a victory.

Sunday Funday Profit Boosts

In the promos section of the app, you'll find the Sunday Funday profit boost promo. This offer comes with four different profit boost tokens. You can get the Kay Adams NFL profit boost token to get a 50% boost on a 3+ leg same-game parlay. There's also a 30% profit boost token available for 1PM games, a 50% profit boost token from The Ringer for 4PM games and a Dr. Disrespect & TimTheTatMan Sunday Night Football 50% profit boost token.

Register without needing a FanDuel promo code to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on any NFL Week 5 game.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Sports
Podcasts
Newsletters
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
Pawsitively (Mondays to Fridays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
The Debate (Tuesdays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC