This new FanDuel promo code for Seahawks-Giants brings the chance to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for MNF.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors can get a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5 MNF wager thanks to the newest FanDuel promo code offer. If you sign up with FanDuel via our links and wager on Seahawks-Giants, you won't even need to manually enter a promo code, as our links will do it for you.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Tonight also happens to mark the first Monday Night Football game that bettors in Kentucky have had the chance to wager on since last Thursday's launch of online sports betting. If you're in a state where FanDuel is available, you can grab a $200 bonus win or lose with this FanDuel promo code offer.

The Seattle Seahawks can improve to 3-1 with a win at MetLife Stadium tonight. The Giants, meanwhile, find themselves far off the pace of the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Regardless of how tonight's game finishes, you'll have the ability to turn a $5 bet on any market into a $200 guaranteed bonus.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Seahawks-Giants on MNF.

FanDuel Promo Code for Seahawks-Giants: Bet $5, Get $200 MNF Bonus

There are so many different ways to bet on Monday Night Football with FanDuel Sportsbook. Most notably, you can place a $5+ wager on the Seahawks (-132) or Giants (+112) to win. If you'd rather place a bet on the spread or the total points line (O/U 47.5), you can do so to earn a 40x return win or lose.

You could instead wager on a player prop with longer odds. Getting Tyler Lockett to score a TD at +155 could be worth a look, as is Darren Waller to find the end zone at +250 odds. Win or lose, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets. If your wager wins, you'd also get back your stake along with cash winnings and the bonus bets.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code Offer for MNF

If you want to grab a $200 bonus win or lose, you'll need to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Here's how to get in on the action for Monday Night Football:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Games Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Seahawks-Giants MNF Game

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full legal name, address, birthdate and phone number to set up an account Provide an email address and create an account password Confirm you're in a state where online sports betting is legal Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ first deposit Wager $5 or more on Monday Night Football States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified October 2, 2023

Remember, win or lose, you'll secure $200 in bonus bets. Plus, you can earn additional cash winnings if your first wager settles as a win.

Multiple MNF Promos

There are a quite a few additional offers available for tonight's Monday Night Football showdown. One is the Monday Night Gronk Profit Spike. This promo will give players a 50% profit boost token to use on any 3+ leg same-game parlay wager for Seahawks-Giants tonight.

Another offer worth checking out is the Darius Butler same-game parlay. This offer includes +457 odds on the following markets:

Geno Smith 225+ Passing Yards

Tyler Lockett 50+ Receiving Yards

Kenneth Walker III 60+ Rushing Yards

Kenneth Walker III Any Time Touchdown Scorer

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Monday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.