FanDuel Promo Code: Secure $150 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat MLB Bet Today

The latest FanDuel promo code offer will bring new users a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any MLB game today.
There are some massive Tuesday MLB games on tap for today and there are two FanDuel promo code offers available to prospective bettors across the country. Players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook will unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any MLB game. Sports bettors who register with FanDuel in AZ, CO, IL or TN can bet $5, get $150 in bonus win or lose.

New players who register via the links on this page will automatically apply our FanDuel promo code. This will either activate a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer or a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any MLB game.

The Philadelphia Phillies will be in Toronto on Tuesday night, as Zack Wheeler (9-5, 3.74 ERA, 155 strikeouts) and Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.53 ERA, 125 strikeouts) will be on the mound for the Phillies and Blue Jays, respectively. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves will play host to the New York Yankees. These are just two of Tuesday's more intriguing matchups. FanDuel Sportsbook's offers are applicable to these or any other game.

Sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer to activate a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any MLB game or register with FanDuel in AZ, CO, IL or TN to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

FanDuel Promo Code: $1K No-Sweat MLB Bet Today

One of FanDuel Sportsbook's offers is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, which can be applied to any sports betting market in any MLB game. The way this offer works is simple. After making a $10+ deposit, players must navigate to the MLB matchup of their choice and wager up to $1,000 on any betting market. This includes money line, spread, total points and play prop markets.

You could, for example, wager the full $1,000 on the Tampa Bay Rays to win on the road against the San Francisco Giants. If you'd prefer to bet $200 on Lucas Giolito to record over 5.5 strikeouts for the Angels against the Rangers, you can do that instead. If your first bet loses, FanDuel will credit your account with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. You can then use the bonus bets on other games this week.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus in AZ, CO, IL, TN

Sports bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee have a different FanDuel promo code offer available to them. This promo includes a guaranteed 30x return for players who wager $5 on any MLB contest. All betting markets are available to wager on with this promo.

That means if you wager $5 on the Seattle Mariners to cover the spread on the road against the Kansas City Royals, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose. You could instead opt to bet on a player prop like Zack Wheeler to record over 7.5 strikeouts against the Blue Jays. Regardless of whether or not he succeeds, you'd win $150 in bonus bets. In the event that your first bet wins, you'd also earn a cash profit and your stake back in addition to the bonus bets.

Sign Up for the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up with with FanDuel Sportsbook will only take a few minutes to complete. We've put together a step-by-step registration guide below, which will walk you through the sign-up process:

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Games and UFC Fight Night
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer or sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in AZ, CO, IL or TN to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets
  2. Provide your full name, residential address, phone number and birthdate to confirm your identity
  3. Input an email address and create a password for your account
  4. Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  5. Make a $10+ initial deposit
  6. Wager $5 or more on any MLB game with the $150 guaranteed bonus offer or up to $1,000 on any market with the no-sweat bet offer
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 15, 2023

Players who register for the $1,000 no-sweat bet will receive a refund in bonus bets if their first wager settles as a loss. A win, however, would earn bettors their initial stake back along with cash winnings. Those who sign up in AZ, CO, IL or TN will receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any MLB game or register with FanDuel Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

