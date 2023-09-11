FanDuel Promo Code: Secure $200 Monday Night Football Bonus, More

The latest FanDuel promo code offer brings a $200 Monday Night Football bonus and more when you wager $5+ on Bills-Jets. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Monday night is the best time to activate the newest NFL FanDuel promo code offer. If you have yet to register on FanDuel Sportsbook, you can sign up to bet $5, get $200 bonus bets for Bills-Jets and secure $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Make a $5 bet on any game after activating this FanDuel promo code offer. Regardless of the outcome, you will get $200 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Sportsbook is America's most popular betting app, and a lot of that has to do their newest promo to kick off the NFL season. Customers can find tons of markets, ongoing promotions, and free contests. Week 1 has seen its fair share of surprises. On Monday, the only surprise would be an uncompetitive game between the Bills and Jets. These teams will leave it all on the field as they look to make a statement in the AFC East.

Get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket by signing up with our FanDuel promo code for Bills-Jets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Secure $200 Monday Night Football Bonus, More

Most other sportsbook offer only provide new customers with bonus bets. But on FanDuel, you get a bonus in addition to a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. This allows fans to stream out-of-market games. Now, you won't be limited to watching only the game that are covered in your area.

The $200 bonus can be used for Monday Night Football and NFL Week 2 games. If you are new to using a sportsbook app, FanDuel has a guide that explains all of the types of wagers. To go along with many markets, you can compete for prizes by participating in NFL free contests.

Guide to Unlock the FanDuel Promo Code Offer for MNF

In order to secure $300 in bonuses tonight, you'll need to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Follow the steps below to get in on the action with FanDuel:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Confirm you're in a state where online sports betting is legal
  4. Provide an email address and create an account password
  5. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  6. Make a $10+ deposit to activate the offer.
  7. Wager $5 or more on Monday Night Football
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 11, 2023

It doesn't matter if your wager wins or loses. You will get a $200 bonus and a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Gronk Profit Spike Promo

If you want to secure an even larger potential win with a 3+ leg same-game parlay for Bills-Jets, FanDuel has you covered. The Gronk Profit Spike promo will add a 50% profit boost token to your account. You can then apply the token to a 3+ leg MNF same-game parlay.

Activate this FanDuel promo code offer and wager $5 on Monday Night Football to receive $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

