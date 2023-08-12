Sports

FanDuel Promo Code: Snag $1K No-Sweat Bet, $150 Bonus for MLB, UFC

The latest FanDuel promo code will unlock a $1,000 no-sweat first bet or a $150 guaranteed bonus for any MLB game or UFC bout. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Baseball and MMA fans are in for a huge weekend and there are two FanDuel promo code offers available for this week's MLB and UFC action. Sign up with FanDuel in AZ, CO, IL or TN to turn a $5 wager into a $150 guaranteed bonus win or lose. If you register with our FanDuel promo code, you will secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

If you want to lock-in one of the latest FanDuel promo code offers, you won't even need to manually input a code. Our links will automatically apply the necessary code and either unlock the bet $5, get $150 offer or the $1,000 no-sweat bet depending on your state.

This weekend's MLB slate is loaded with intriguing matchups, some of which could have real playoff ramifications. The Los Angeles Angeles will be in Houston taking on the Astros, while the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants go head-to-head. In the late window, the Seattle Mariners will host the Seattle Mariners. Plus, there's a solid UFC Fight Night card set for Saturday night.

Sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in AZ, CO, IL and TN. Register with FanDuel Sportsbook in other states where the app is live to earn a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Sign Up For This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Prospective bettors who want to either bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets or secure a $1,000 no-sweat bet can do so by signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Complete the steps below to activate the offer in your state:

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Games and UFC Fight Night
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer or register with FanDuel Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets
  2. Provide your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth to confirm your identity
  3. Enter an email address and create an account password
  4. Select a deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  5. Make a $10+ first deposit
  6. Wager $5 or more on any MLB game or UFC bout with the $150 guaranteed bonus offer or up to $1,000 on any market with the no-sweat bet offer
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 12, 2023

If you're in AZ, CO, IL or TN, your $5 wager will earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what. If you're in a different state where FanDuel is available, you'll receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first cash wager loses. Players who are in Kentucky can expect to see the FanDuel Kentucky app launch at the end of September.

FanDuel Promo Code: Snag $1K No-Sweat Bet

The first offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is the one that's also available in the largest number of states. Sports bettors who sign up via our links can earn a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for any MLB game or UFC bout.

The way this offer works is simple. After making a $10+ initial deposit, choose any betting market in the MLB or UFC. Your first bet of up to $1,000 will either earn a cash profit with a win or a refund in bonus bets with a loss. Any bonus bets would be applicable to betting markets in MLB games, UFC bouts and more this weekend.

Get $150 Bonus Bets Win or Lose in AZ, CO, IL, TN

The second new user promo is one for bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee. This promo comes with a guaranteed return in bonus bets. Players who wager $5 or more on any MLB matchup or UFC fight this weekend will earn a 30x return in bonus bets win or lose.

Simply put, this $150 bonus is one of the largest such offers in legal online sports betting. It can be used on any team's money line, the spread, how a bout will end, whether a fight will go the distance and more. The bonus bets, meanwhile, will be eligible for use on any other sports event with available odds in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to bet $5, get $150 in AZ, CO, IL and TN. Register with FanDuel Sportsbook in other states to secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

