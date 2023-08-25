The newest FanDuel promo code offer brings a $200 weekend bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket for players who wager $5+ on any game.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors can activate the newest FanDuel promo code this weekend with a $5+ wager on any MLB or NFL preseason game. Those who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook will earn a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets, as well as $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package of their choice.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

It doesn't matter which game you ultimately choose to bet on this weekend, as the newest FanDuel promo code offer is eligible for use on any matchup. After betting $5+ on the market of your choice, you'll earn $200 in bonus bets to use on other games, as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you've been holding out for a massively valuable new user promo ahead of the NFL regular season, FanDuel has you covered. Sports bettors who register via our links will be able to use their $200 guaranteed bonus on games this weekend or NFL Week 1. As if that weren't enough, FanDuel's offer also comes with a three-figure discount for the wildly-popular NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Sign up with for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Promo Code: Snag $200 Weekend Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

There are some big series on the docket for this weekend. The action begins on Friday night, when the Boston Red Sox play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers in an interleague matchup. Just before first pitch of that game, the Tampa Bay Rays will host the New York Yankees in a huge AL East showdown.

The NFL preseason has some potentially-meaningful games, as the starters of each team will get in some final live-game reps before the regular season. For players who have been competing for the final spots on a roster, the final preseason game could be make or break.

FanDuel Sportsbook's offer can be used on any betting market in the MLB or NFL preseason game of your choice. The fact that FanDuel's promo comes with a guaranteed bonus, it's fair to say that this offer is a true no-brainer for sports bettors. Plus, if you're a football fan, getting $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket is huge.

How to Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook has a brand-new offer that will earn new players two bonuses when they wager $5+ on any MLB or NFL preseason game. Here's how to get in on the action with FanDuel:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Games Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Any NFL Preseason, MLB Game

Sign-Up Process Sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account Enter your full name, address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity Input an email address and create an account password Choose one of the deposit methods like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10 deposit to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer Place a $5 or more wager on any NFL preseason or MLB game States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified August 24, 2023

Once your first bet settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets. You can use the bonus bets on games in any leagues this weekend. FanDuel will also issue a code for you to use when signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket that will give you $100 off the package of your choice.

Super Win Bonus Offer

FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the top in-app promos on the market. After heading to the promos section of the app, opt-into the Super Win Bonus promo. Once you've wagered $50 or more on any team to win the Super Bowl, you'll be eligible to receive a $5 bonus for every victory your team records during the regular season. The maximum bonus you can earn with this promo is $50 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets, plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you register for this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.