FanDuel Promo Code for TNF: Bet $5, Get $200 Bears-Commanders Bonus

FanDuel promo code
The newest FanDuel promo code offer for TNF comes with the chance to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Bears-Commanders. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Football fans can take advantage of a massive $200 guaranteed bonus for Thursday Night Football by signing up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer. This promo will earn you a $200 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ bet on Bears-Commanders tonight.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel promo code offer brings one of the biggest guaranteed bonuses in the industry to any new user who signs up via our links. This will unlock a bet $5, get $200 bonus offer that you'll be able to use on Thursday Night Football.

The Washington Commanders are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Washington has dropped back-to-back games after starting the season 2-0. Chicago, meanwhile, is off to a disastrous 0-4 start. No matter what happens on Thursday night, you can turn a $5 bet into $200 in guaranteed bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Bears-Commanders.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user promo is easily one of the best in the business. If you take a few minutes to sign up for an account, make a $10 deposit and wager $5+ on the Bears-Commanders game, you'll lock-in a 40x return win or lose. This offer is incredibly flexible, allowing you to pick either team to win or cover the spread. Other game markets like which team will be the first to score a touchdown or the total points line will also be available.

Still, if you want to go after an even bigger cash profit, consider a player prop. Betting on Justin Fields to throw for 300+ yards or Terry McLaurin to record 100+ receiving yards will earn you a sizable return. Keep in mind that you'll earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose. If your wager ends up winning, you'll also collect cash winnings and your wager back.

No Need to Enter a FanDuel Promo Code If You Sign Up Via Our Links

Any bettor who wants to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook should follow the instructions below. This will earn players a $200 guaranteed bonus.

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate this FanDuel promo code offer
  2. Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth to confirm your identity
  3. Provide an email address and create an account password
  4. Accept a geolocation verification request
  5. Select a deposit method like online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  6. Add $10+ to your account
  7. Wager $5 or more on Thursday Night Football
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
October 5, 2023

No matter how your first bet settles, you will lock-in $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be available for use on any other NFL Week 5 games.

Thursday Night No Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo

Another mega offer worth keeping an eye on is the the Thursday night no sweat same-game parlay promo. This promo will back your first qualifying same-game parlay for the Bears-Commanders game. Your wager will need to be comprised of three or more legs with final odds of +400 or longer. If your wager loses, you will receive bonus bets back.

Register for this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for Thursday Night Football.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

