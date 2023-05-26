Major League Baseball takes center stage on Friday and FanDuel Sportsbook has a massive $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer available for prospective bettors. If you sign up with our FanDuel promo code, you will get up to $1,000 in bonus bets back to use on other games if your first cash bet loses.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

It doesn't matter which of Friday's MLB games you choose when using this $1,000 no-sweat first bet. You can get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, regardless of which betting market you choose. Plus, if you sign up via our links, you won't need to manually input a FanDuel promo code, as our links will do that automatically.

Register with our FanDuel promo code to unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any of Friday's MLB matchups.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $1,000 No-Sweat Bet for Friday MLB Games

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user offer is one of few that come with a four-figure backing in the form of bonus bets. What that means is if you wager up to $1,000 on any MLB betting market, you'll either earn a cash win or a second chance with a loss. Any bonus bets you receive will be eligible for use on other games in Major League Baseball and more.

FanDuel Promo Code $1,000 No-Sweat Bet for Friday's Major League Baseball Slate Sign-Up Process Register for an account Complete the registration process by providing the required personal information, including your name, birthdate, address and phone number Input your email address and create a password for your new account Pick one of the available deposit methods, such as PayPal or online banking Deposit $10 or more to unlock the offer Bet up to $1,000 on any market in one of Friday's MLB games States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified May 26, 2023

You'll have the freedom to choose any team's money line or a team to cover the spread. Player props are also on the table, so if you thing Kyle Schwarber will hit a home run against the Braves or that Kevin Gausman will record 7+ strikeouts against the Twins, you can bet on those markets.

After placing your first bet, consider opting-into the featured same-game parlay+ offers from FanDue. You can get Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager and Adley Rutschman each to record 2+ total bases at +1512 odds. You could also get Alex Wood to record 5+ strikeouts, Freddy Peralta to record 5+ strikeouts, Kevin Gausman to record 8+ strikeouts and Louie Varland to record 5+ strikeouts at +364 odds.

Baltimore Hosts Strong Rangers Team at Camden Yards

The latest FanDuel promo code offer brings a $1,000 no-sweat bet to use on any of Friday's MLB games. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

At 33-17, the Baltimore Orioles are off to a great start to the season. They trail the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays by three games and are four games up on the third-place New York Yankees. They'll welcome the AL West leaders, the Texas Rangers, to town on Friday night. Each team is 7-3 over their last 10 games, so this one should be worth checking in on.

Grayson Rodriguez has struggled this season with a 6.21 ERA, but he's recorded 50 strikeouts and enters this one with a 2-1 record for the Orioles. He'll be opposed by Jon Gray. Gray brings a 4-1 record and a 3.02 ERA to Camden Yards. Given that Texas' lead is a mere three games over the Houston Astros, Friday's matchup will be an important one to win.

Phillies Look for Hope Against NL East Rival Braves

It would be quite the understatement to say the Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of a disappointing season. After a magical run to the World Series last season, the Phillies have stumbled out of the blocks. Their offense has struggled immensely, especially off-season acquisition Trea Turner. Another off-season addition, Taijuan Walker, will get the start for the Phillies. He's struggled with his control this season, posting 5.79 ERA.

The Braves will counter with Jared Shuster on Friday night. Schuster is 1-2 this season with a 5.49 ERA. Left-handed pitchers have given the Phillies problems this season, so this could be a bad matchup for a lineup that needs to get going. Atlanta is in the midst of a strong season, going 31-19 and living up to the pre-season hype.

Grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for Friday's MLB games when you register with our FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.