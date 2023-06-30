FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $1K No-Sweat MLB Friday Bet

New players who sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer will unlock a $1,000 no-sweat MLB bet for Friday's games.

Baseball fans can swing for the fences tonight with a wager on any Major League Baseball game. Those who register for the newest FanDuel promo code offer will lock-in a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any game.

New players who take the time to register with FanDuel Sportsbook via our links will earn two chances to pick up their first win. There'll be no need to enter a FanDuel promo code manually, as our links instantly activate the $1,000 no-sweat bet offer.

A battle of Texas will take place at Globe Life Field on Friday night as the Texas Rangers play host to the Houston Astros. In the late window, the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. A bet of up to $1,000 on either of these games or a different matchup will receive the backing of FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook's new user offer is valuable in a number of ways. First, it gives players two chances to earn a win. Second, this promo comes with the freedom to pick any player prop or game market. As such, money line, spread and total runs bets will be available to wager on.

It also means you could bet on a player prop that has longer odds. Since you'll get a second chance with a loss, it could be an interesting decision to bet on a player like Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run rather than take the Angels to win outright. Remember, if your bet loses, you'll earn up to $1,000 back in bonus bets to use on other games, including MLB matchups and more.

Sign Up For This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

If you want to secure a $1,000 no-sweat bet for Friday's MLB action, you'll need to sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. We've outlined the process below:

Sign-Up Process Sign up for an account Enter your full name, address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity Provide an email address and create a password Choose from the list of available deposit methods, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ initial deposit Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified June 30, 2023

Keep in mind that if your first bet wins, the no-sweat bet will simply go away. If your bet loses, however, FanDuel will return up to $1,000 to your account in bonus bets.

In-App Promos Bring More Value

FanDuel Sportsbook will keep bringing additional value to players who sign up for an account. This includes a 50% profit boost, which bettors can use on any of Friday's MLB matchups. As if that weren't enough, players can bet on there being no runs in the first inning of Twins-Orioles and Giants-Mets at +240 odds.

The featured same-game parlay+ promo of the day includes four markets. This SGP+ offer is comprised of Alex Verdugo, George Springer, Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen each to record 2+ total bases. The final odds for this offer are +2277.

