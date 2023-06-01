New players who apply our FanDuel promo code will activate a $2,500 no-sweat first bet for use on the NBA Finals.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for Thursday night and there's a brand-new FanDuel promo code offer that comes with the largest no-sweat first bet in legal online sports betting. Sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account to lock-in a $2,500 no-sweat first bet to use on any betting market in tonight's Heat-Nuggets matchup.

The Denver Nuggets are a heavy favorite entering Game 1 against the Miami Heat, but Miami has defied the odds this entire postseason. You can get up to $2,500 in bonus bets back if your initial cash wager loses by signing up for the new FanDuel promo code offer.

There are a ton of huge storylines entering this year's NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic can put the Larry O'Brien Trophy next to two league MVPs if the Nuggets win this series. On the other side, Jimmy Butler has been an absolute dynamo for the Heat this postseason. If his team can win the NBA Finals, it could go down as one of the most improbable and impressive championship runs in recent memory.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $2,500 No-Sweat Bet for NBA Finals

One thing to note about this $2,500 no-sweat bet offer is that it represents a massive increase from FanDuel's typical $1,000 no-sweat bet offer. It's also a huge step up from other sportsbooks' new user promos, which range from $250-$1,250. That means you can swing for the fences more with FanDuel Sportsbook than any other sports betting app, making it the largest of many NBA Finals betting promos.

If you want to bet $2,000 on the Nuggets to win at home in Game 1, you're free to do so. You could instead go after a bigger payday by taking Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double or Jamal Murray to score 30+ points. If your bet wins, FanDuel will return you wager with a cash profit. If your bet loses, you'll get back up to $2,500 in bonus bets to use on other games in the NBA Finals and more.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

If you want to snag the largest guaranteed no-sweat first bet in the industry, you'll need to sign up for this FanDuel promo code offer. Here's how to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel Promo Code $2,500 No-Sweat Bet for Game 1 of Heat-Nuggets

Sign-Up Process Sign up for a new account Enter your name, address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity Provide an email address and create an account password Choose from the list of available deposit methods, such as online banking or a credit/debit card Make a $10+ initial deposit Place a $5+ wager on any market in Game 1 States with FanDuel Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Bonus Last Verified June 1, 2023

You will receive up to $2,500 in bonus bets if your first cash wager loses. If it wins, however, you will secure a cash profit to go along with getting back your initial stake.

NBA No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay Promo for Game 1

FanDuel Sportsbook has another incredible offer in the promos section of the app. You can test out the same-game parlay feature with something of a safety net if you opt-into the NBA no-sweat same-game parlay promo.

You'll need to place a same-game parlay wager consisting of three or more legs to qualify. The final odds of the wager must be +400 or longer. If your SGP settles as a loss, you'll receive bonus bets from FanDuel to use on other games.

