Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Denver Nuggets will look to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals on Wednesday night and players can get a $2,500 no-sweat bet with our FanDuel promo code. You won't need to manually input a code, however, if you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook via the links on this page.

FanDuel Sportsbook $2,500 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel promo code offer comes with the largest first bet offer in the legal online sports betting industry. As such, your first cash bet will be backed by up to $2,500 in bonus bets, which will convey if your bet on the NBA Finals settles as a loss.

What could ultimately decide this series is the play of Jimmy Butler in Game 3. Butler struggled mightily from the field in Game 1 shooting just 6-14 from the field in Game 1. He didn't shoot particularly well in Game 2, but he did manage to put up 21 points in the contest. If Butler executes at home, he could put his team up 2-1 in this series.

Sign up with our FanDuel promo code to activate a $2,500 no-sweat bet for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $2,500 No-Sweat Bet for NBA Finals Game 3

There are quite a few new user promos on the market in legal online sports betting, but FanDuel Sportsbook's $2,500 no-sweat bet offer is the largest by far. Rather than limit bettors to a $500 or $1,000 cap, FanDuel will return up to $2,500 in bonus bets to your account if your initial cash wager loses.

FanDuel is also opening up all betting markets for this offer, giving you the ultimate flexibility to choose a game or player prop that you think will win. You could take the Heat to cover the spread, Denver to win on the road or Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points. If your first bet wins, you'll earn a cash profit. If it loses, you'll get back your stake of up to $2,500 in bonus bets to use on the NBA Finals and more.

Sign Up With Our FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is simple. If you follow the steps outlined in our registration guide below, you'll secure a $2,500 no-sweat first bet. You can use this on any betting market in Game 3 of Nuggets-Heat.

Register with our FanDuel promo code

Fill out the necessary personal information fields

Choose a deposit method like online banking or PayPal

Add $10+ to your account

Navigate to Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Wager up to $2,500 on the betting market of your choice

If your first cash bet wins, you will get back your stake along with a cash profit. A losing first bet will earn you up to $2,500 back in bonus bets. These bonus bets are eligible for use on any other game.

Featured Game 3 Same-Game Parlay

If you navigate to the promos section of the app, you will find even more ways to get value as a FanDuel Sportsbook player. This includes featured same-game parlays that come with great odds. One such featured same-game parlays is the Darius Butler SGP.

As part of this same-game parlay, you can get +434 odds on a four-leg SGP. This includes Jamal Murray to score over 22.5 points, Jimmy Butler to score over 22.5 points, Gabe Vincent to score over 12.5 points and Bam Adebayo to record over 8+ rebounds.

Secure a $2,500 no-sweat bet for Game 3 of the NBA Finals by registering for this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook $2,500 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.