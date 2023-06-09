FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $2,500 No-Sweat NBA Finals Game 4 Bet

The latest FanDuel promo code offer brings a $2,500 no-sweat bet to use on Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat will attempt to level the NBA Finals at two games apiece on Friday night when they host the Denver Nuggets. You can secure a $2,500 no-sweat first bet to use on Game 4 when you register for the latest FanDuel promo code offer.

Sports bettors who take a few minutes to register with FanDuel Sportsbook today will get the largest first bet offer in the industry. Simply sign up via our links to apply our FanDuel promo code and your first cash bet will be backed by FanDuel with up to $2,500 in bonus bets.

The Denver Nuggets have the chance to take a stranglehold on the NBA Finals with a win tonight. Taking a 3-1 series lead back to Denver, where they've only lost once this postseason, would be huge. Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat, however, have proven resilient throughout this postseason. It'd be foolish to rule out a Heat win in Game 4.

Legal online sportsbooks typically offer similar new user promos. Most of the offers on the market are a first bet backed with bonus bets. What that means is new players who sign up for an account will essentially get two chances to earn their first win. What makes FanDuel's offer different is that it is the biggest first-bet offer in the business. While some sportsbooks offer $250, $500, $1,000 or $1,250, FanDuel will back your initial cash wager with up to $2,500 in bonus bets.

You're under absolutely no obligation to wager the full $2,500 as part of this promo. If you'd like to bet $50 on the Heat to win or Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double, you're free to do so. If your bet wins, you'll earn a cash profit and get back your $50 stake. However, if your bet loses, you'd get another chance with $50 in bonus bets to use on the NBA Finals and more.

Registering for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook should only take a few minutes. Our registration guide will walk you through the entire sign-up process. Remember, our links negate the need to manually input a FanDuel promo code.

Provide your name, address, birthdate and phone number

Add $10+ to your account via the account funding method of your choice

Select Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Place a bet of up to $2,500 on any betting market

If your first bet loses, you'll receive up to $2,500 back in bonus bets to use on other games. If your first bet wins, however, you'll get back your stake along with cash winnings.

Player Prop Bets for Game 4

FanDuel Sportsbook has a bevy of player props available for Game 4 of Nuggets-Heat. There are player doubles, which combine a player prop and the game's outcome at longer odds. You could, for example, get Nikola Jokic to record a double-double and Denver to win at -132 odds. If you want to up that to Jokic to have a triple-double and Denver to win, you can get that at +170 odds.

As for player props, Nikola Jokic's triple-double prowess almost has fans expecting him to record one every game. As such, you can get Jokic to record a triple-double at -115 odds. If you think his teammate Jamal Murray can put together a triple-double, that's far more lucrative at +2600 odds. If you think Murray will at least record a double-double, you can get +200 odds on that market.

