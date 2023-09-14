FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus, Other Offers on Eagles-Vikings

fanduel promo code
This FanDuel promo code offer unlocks multiple NFL bonuses for bettors. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Eagles and Vikings are gearing up to meet on Thursday Night Football and this FanDuel promo code offer is the best way to bet on the game. Bettors will have a chance to start winning with bonuses and other unique offers.

New players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer only need to bet $5 on the game tonight to win. Lock in this bet in the app to win $200 in sportsbook bonuses and a $100 coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket this year.

The Eagles and Vikings are two playoff teams from last year, but they seem to be going in different directions. Philadelphia looks to be one of the top dogs in the NFC once again, but Minnesota might be in trouble after a disappointing Week 1 loss. This FanDuel Sportsbook promo will set new bettors up with multiple bonuses on Thursday Night Football.

New players can use this FanDuel promo code to win $200 in sportsbook bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Promo Code Activates $200 Eagles-Vikings Bonus

This $200 bonus is the perfect way to hit the ground running ahead of NFL Week 2. New players on FanDuel Sportsbook only need to place a $5 bet in the app to reap the rewards with this offer.

It's important to note that the outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert. Simply placing that $5 bet will be enough to win on FanDuel Sportsbook.

From there, new bettors will have $200 in bonus bets to use on NFL Week 2, college football, MLB or any other available market. There are tons of opportunities to win with this new promo.

Win $100 Discount on NFL Sunday Ticket

The $200 sportsbook bonus is only the start of the rewards on FanDuel Sportsbook. New players will also receive a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Signing up and locking in that $5 wager is all it takes to win.

The email associated with your FanDuel Sportsbook account will receive a coupon code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Anyone can sign up for a subscription at this reduced price on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Signing Up With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Here's a closer look at how new players can get started with this no-brainer offer:

FanDuel Promo Code for NFL GamesBet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus for Thursday Night Football Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a new account to claim the best FanDuel promo for Thursday Night Football
  2. Create this new profile by providing basic identifying information in the required fields
  3. Secure your new account with a username and password
  4. Make a deposit of $10 or more through any of the available deposit methods (online banking, credit card, debit card, PayPal, etc.)
  5. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.
  6. Bet $5 on Eagles vs. Vikings to win these bonuses
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 14, 2023

New players can use this FanDuel promo code to win $200 in sportsbook bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
