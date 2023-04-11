FanDuel Promo for NBA Play-In Tournament Scores Instant Bonus

The newest FanDuel promo offers new customers $150 in guaranteed bonus bets following any $5+ wager on the NBA play-in tournament.

The NBA play-in tournament begins its third go-around on Tuesday night with a pair of must-see contests. First, Trae Young and the Hawks visit Jimmy Butler and the Heat in Miami. The showdown is a rematch of last season's first-round playoff series that Miami won 4-1. After that, LeBron James and the Lakers host Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Despite a rough start, James and Anthony Davis have helped LA post the West's top record (16-7) since the All-Star break.

FanDuel Promo Promises $150 in Bonus Bets with $5 NBA Play-In Wager

FanDuel Sportsbook picked the right time to unveil its latest welcome offer. First-time bettors are eligible for automatic 30-to-1 victories on the NBA play-in round when they spend just $5 on any qualifying market.

For example, a $5 wager on Jimmy Butler scoring over 27.5 points (-120) normally pays just $4.17 of cash profit. But FanDuel's bet $5, get $150 offer unlocks a payout worth $150 in bonus bets, even if Butler scores fewer than 28 points. A 28+ point evening, however, would return the $150 and the additional $4.17 cash.

FanDuel's offer gives players the freedom to wager on any play-in game. So bet $5 or more on any prop involving one of Tuesday's four play-in teams to secure the automatic bonus bet payout.

Activating FanDuel Promo

The NBA's playoff appetizer tips off Tuesday night, meaning prospective players have little time to waste. Follow the guide below to secure the bet $5, get $150 promotion on one of America's leading sportsbooks:

Follow a link like this

Provide all necessary account information like name and email address

Make a deposit of at least $10

Bet $5 or more on Hawks-Heat or Timberwolves-Lakers

Receive $150 in bonus bets, win or lose

A $5+ stake that settles as a win still returns every dollar of expected cash profit. However, the bonus bets are locked in regardless of the original odds or outcome.

Get Up to $100 In Additional Bonus Bets

FanDuel has an impressive selection of in-app promotions. One offer puts more bonus bets into your bankroll through NBA same-game parlays.

Following a simple opt-in, place at least $20 in cumulative SGP and SGP+ wagers during the NBA play-in tournament. Once the promotional period ends, FanDuel will issue bonus bets regardless of how your original stakes settled. While some bettors will earn $10 or $25 in bonus bets, those who wagered at least $200 on qualifying SGPs will receive a guaranteed $100 in bonus bets.

While a same-game parlay is self-explanatory, an SGP+ allows bettors to combine multiple wagers from each play-in game into one parlay. One example is combining Hawks +5 and Trae Young 3+ made threes with Lakers money line and Anthony Davis over 26.5 points.

The four-leg SGP+ has +727 odds, meaning a $20 wager would return $145.50 in cash profit. But even if it loses, FanDuel would still credit your account with $10 in bonus bets.

Take advantage of the new bet $5, get $150 FanDuel promo and score an automatic $150 in bonus bets during the NBA play-in tournament.

