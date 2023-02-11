FanDuel Super Bowl Promo: $3,000 No-Sweat Bet for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Super Bowl LVII has arrived, making the latest FanDuel Super Bowl promo a must-have for players searching for four-digit coverage on any big game bet. You can sign up for a $3,000 no-sweat bet to use on the biggest game of the year.

FanDuel Sportsbook $3,000 NO-SWEAT BET! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Every new customer who locks in our FanDuel Super Bowl promo will receive a no-sweat first bet for Sunday's Chiefs-Eagles showdown. FanDuel will cover your no-sweat bet with a bonus bet refund worth up to $3,000 after a loss.

One of the best Super Bowl matchups in recent memory is on deck in Glendale, Arizona. Philadelphia and Kansas City dominated their conferences on the way to 14-3 records, number one seeds, and a spot in the last game of the NFL season. Before the Chiefs and Eagles battle for the Lombardi Trophy out west, prospective bettors can join FanDuel today to place a no-sweat first bet on the big game totaling $3,000.

Ensure your first bet on Chiefs-Eagles is a no-sweat first bet when you activate our FanDuel Super Bowl promo.

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Gives New Bettors $3K No-Sweat Bet for Chiefs-Eagles

The Chiefs and Eagles will head to State Farm Stadium on Sunday to compete for the top prize in the NFL. Until then, FanDuel Sportsbook wants players to wager up to $3,000 on the big game without breaking a sweat.

Take advantage of the links within this post to create a new FanDuel account before kickoff. Following a successful registration and deposit, place any eligible cash wager on one of the many Super Bowl betting markets. While a win will still deliver a regular cash payout, a loss invokes a fully-refunded slew of bonus bets to compensate for the missed opportunity. This way, players will still head into the next few days with several chances to add stone-cold cash to their new bankrolls.

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Details

Getting started on FanDuel Sportsbook requires little to no effort. Registration often takes five minutes or less and seeks little more than basic personal information.

Here's how a first-time user can tackle Sunday's Chiefs-Eagles showdown with a no-sweat first bet worth up to $3,000:

Activate

Provide your name, date of birth, and other vital account information

Verify your playing area with a short geolocation confirmation

Make an initial cash deposit worth at least $10 that covers your upcoming wager

Place a cash bet on any eligible Super Bowl betting market worth up to $3,000

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $3,000) that matches your losing wager

FanDuel Sportsbook operates in many states across the U.S. Our registration links will list each state eligible for a no-sweat first bet.

Create Super Bowl SGP On the House

Your first FanDuel bet won't be the only wager covered with bonus bets this weekend. FanDuel also offers a no-sweat same-game parlay promotion for new and existing customers.

Opt-into the promo on the FanDuel homepage and construct an eligible 3+ leg SGP for Chiefs-Eagles. If your wager meets the minimum requirements and settles as a loss, FanDuel will issue your stake back in bonus bets. Essentially, the promotion removes the risk associated with the high-risk, high-reward SGPs, leaving nothing except satisfying cash potential.

Lock in our FanDuel Super Bowl promo and place a $3,000 no-sweat first bet on Chiefs-Eagles before kickoff on Sunday night.

FanDuel Sportsbook $3,000 NO-SWEAT BET! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.