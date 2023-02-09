FanDuel Super Bowl Promo: Claim Bonus Before Chiefs-Eagles Kickoff

FanDuel Sportsbook $3,000 NO-SWEAT BET! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Prospective bettors can take advantage of the newest FanDuel Super Bowl promo before the big game kicks off. Doing so will give players the chance to wager up to $3,000 as part of a no-sweat first bet offer.

Jalen Hurts will attempt to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his career as he leads the Philadelphia Eagles into Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl a mere five years ago. On the other side, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will attempt to win their second Super Bowl since 2020.

Lock-in a $3,000 no-sweat first bet with this FanDuel Super Bowl promo by registering for an account.

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo Offers $3,000 No-Sweat First Bet for Chiefs-Eagles

There have been storylines aplenty leading up to this game, but all eyes now turn to the game on the field. Before the teams kick off, you can secure what is by far the largest no-sweat bet in legal online sports betting. After offering a $1,000 no-sweat bet for much of the past year, FanDuel Sportsbook chose to up the ante and triple the potential backing of this promo.

You could choose to wager on any game or player prop as part of this offer. That means if you wager $2,500 on the Chiefs to win against the Eagles, you'll either pick up a sizable cash profit and your stake in a win, or you will earn a $2,500 return in bonus bets with a loss. You could choose instead to bet on a player like Travis Kelce to score the game's last TD at longer odds for an even larger payout.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Super Bowl Promo

If you are interested in the new FanDuel Super Bowl promo, you will need to register for an account ahead of Sunday's big game. Follow these instructions to sign up and get a $3,000 no-sweat first bet:

Sign up

Enter the required personal information

Select a deposit method and add $10+ to your account

Wager up to $3,000 on any betting market

You'll receive up to $3,000 back in bonus bets if your first cash bet loses. If it wins, you will receive cash winnings, as well as your initial wager.

The Kick of Destiny

One of the most unique promo offers ahead of Super Bowl LVII is the Kick of Destiny. FanDuel Sportsbook has leaned heavily into this promo in the lead-up to the biggest game of the year. The offer itself is perfect for players who intend on betting on the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup.

After signing up for an account and placing your first cash wager, navigate to the promos section of the app. There you'll find the "Kick of Destiny" promo, which requires bettors to opt-in and wager $5+ on any pre-game or futures market for the Super Bowl. If Rob Gronkowski kicks the "Kick of Destiny" you will receive a share of the bonus bets jackpot of $10,000,000.

Sign up for this FanDuel Super Bowl promo to secure a $3,000 no-sweat first bet to use on any betting market.