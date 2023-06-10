Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A massive MMA card is on tap for Saturday night and there's a new FanDuel UFC 289 promo code offer that will give bettors the largest first bet in the business. If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, your first bet on any bout will be backed by up to $2,500 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook $2,500 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Unlike other offers that only provide up to $250, $500 or $1,000 in bonus bet backing, this FanDuel UFC 289 promo code offer will give players up to $2,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses. Our links will apply our promo code instantly, so you won't need to input one.

There are five main card bouts on the UFC 289 card. In the co-main event, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will go head-to-head in a lightweight bout. In the main event, women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will put her title on the line against Irene Aldana.

Grab a $2,500 no-sweat bet when you register for the latest FanDuel UFC 289 promo code offer.

FanDuel UFC 289 Promo Code: Get $2,500 No-Sweat Bet for Nunes-Aldana

FanDuel Sportsbook typically offers a $1,000 no-sweat bet throughout the year, which backs a player's first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. In honor of the NBA Finals, FanDuel upped the cap to a whopping $2,500. This represents a return that blows away those of industry competitors, which only offer $500 or $1,000. Keep in mind that you're not required to bet the full $2,500, but you're free to do so.

If you were to bet $1,800 on Charles Oliveira to beat Beneil Dariush, you would earn a sizable cash profit with a win. However, if Oliveira loses, you wouldn't be left empty-handed, as FanDuel would issue $1,800 in bonus bets to your account. You could use the bonus bets on the NBA, NHL, MLB and other UFC 289 bouts, like the main event.

Register With Our FanDuel UFC 289 Promo Code

If you're interested in signing up for a $2,500 no-sweat first bet, you will need to register for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. This promo does not require you to enter a promo code as long as you sign up via our links. Here's how to get in on the action ahead of UFC 289:

Sign up with our FanDuel UFC 289 promo code

Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth

Select online banking, PayPal or another deposit method

Make your first deposit of $10 or more

Navigate to the UFC 289 bout of your choice

Choose a betting market and wager up to $2,500

In the event that your first bet on UFC 289 wins, you will get back your wager along with a cash profit. If your first bet loses, you'll get back up to $2,500 in bonus bets.

In-App Promos

One of the best things you can do if you sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook is check out the in-app promos and odds boosts sections of the app. FanDuel typically adds odds boosts closer to the start of major games and events, while the in-app promos are updated daily.

In the case of this weekend's action, you'll find promos for various sports. This includes featured same-game parlays for the NBA Finals, as well as a no-sweat NBA same-game parlay promo. This offer will back your first qualifying NBA SGP with bonus bets that will convey if your wager settles as a loss.

Sign up with our FanDuel UFC 289 promo code to secure a $2,500 no-sweat first bet for any bout.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.