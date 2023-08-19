FanDuel UFC 292 Promo Code Activates $150 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat Bet

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States) CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN) CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has two huge offers available to sports bettors who want to wager on UFC 292. If you register via the links on this page, you'll instantly apply our FanDuel UFC 292 promo code and unlock the corresponding offer.

The first of two title bouts on the UFC 292 card pits Women's Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili against No. 5 contender Amanda Lemos. After that, Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling will put his title on the line against No. 2 contender Sean O'Malley.

Sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account to unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet for UFC 292 or register for the FanDuel UFC 292 promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you're in AZ, CO, IL or TN.

FanDuel UFC 292 Promo Code Activates $1K No-Sweat Bet

As outlined above, there are technically two offers available from FanDuel Sportsbook. The first is a $1,000 no-sweat bet, which will back any new player's first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. You can wager on any betting market with this offer, including which fighter will win, how many rounds the bout will go, the method of victory and more.

If you were to wager $500 on Zhang Weili to win by knockout in the second round and she does, you'd get back your $500 stake along with a sizable profit. However, if that bet loses, you'd receive $500 in bonus bets to use on the main event and more.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee have an offer of their own for Saturday night. This promo will give bettors who wager $5+ on any UFC 292 bout a guaranteed 30x return in bonus bets. That means if you bet $5 on Mario Bautista to win by decision against Da'Mon Blackshear, you'd earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose that you could use on the remaining bouts and more. Plus, if your bet wins, you'd receive a profit and your stake back.

How to Sign Up With Our FanDuel UFC 292 Promo Code

If you're interested in either new user promo offer from FanDuel Sportsbook, you can get in on the action by registering for an account. Below, you'll find our registration guide:

Players who live in a state where the $1,000 no-sweat bet is available will either win a cash profit with a win or up to $1,000 in bonus bets with a loss. Those in AZ, CO, IL and TN will earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what with a $5+ wager.

Sign up for an account to unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer or register with FanDuel to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you're in AZ, CO, IL or TN.