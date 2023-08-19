Sports

FanDuel UFC 292 Promo Code Activates $150 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat Bet

By
FanDuel UFC 292 promo code
The latest FanDuel UFC 292 promo code offer comes with either a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 no-sweat bet for any bout. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting FanDuel UFC

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Saturday night's UFC 292 card features two title bouts, including a bantamweight showdown between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. Prospective sports bettors who sign up for an account will FanDuel Sportsbook will unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet, while those in AZ, CO, IL and TN can register for a special FanDuel UFC 292 promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has two huge offers available to sports bettors who want to wager on UFC 292. If you register via the links on this page, you'll instantly apply our FanDuel UFC 292 promo code and unlock the corresponding offer.

The first of two title bouts on the UFC 292 card pits Women's Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili against No. 5 contender Amanda Lemos. After that, Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling will put his title on the line against No. 2 contender Sean O'Malley.

Sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account to unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet for UFC 292 or register for the FanDuel UFC 292 promo code offer to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you're in AZ, CO, IL or TN.

FanDuel UFC 292 Promo Code Activates $1K No-Sweat Bet

As outlined above, there are technically two offers available from FanDuel Sportsbook. The first is a $1,000 no-sweat bet, which will back any new player's first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. You can wager on any betting market with this offer, including which fighter will win, how many rounds the bout will go, the method of victory and more.

If you were to wager $500 on Zhang Weili to win by knockout in the second round and she does, you'd get back your $500 stake along with a sizable profit. However, if that bet loses, you'd receive $500 in bonus bets to use on the main event and more.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee have an offer of their own for Saturday night. This promo will give bettors who wager $5+ on any UFC 292 bout a guaranteed 30x return in bonus bets. That means if you bet $5 on Mario Bautista to win by decision against Da'Mon Blackshear, you'd earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose that you could use on the remaining bouts and more. Plus, if your bet wins, you'd receive a profit and your stake back.

How to Sign Up With Our FanDuel UFC 292 Promo Code

If you're interested in either new user promo offer from FanDuel Sportsbook, you can get in on the action by registering for an account. Below, you'll find our registration guide:

FanDuel UFC 292 Promo Code
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to activate a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer or register with FanDuel Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets
  2. Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth
  3. Provide an email address and create a password
  4. Select a deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  5. Make a $10+ first deposit
  6. Wager $5 or more on any UFC 292 bout with the $150 guaranteed bonus offer or up to $1,000 on any market with the no-sweat bet offer
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 19, 2023

Players who live in a state where the $1,000 no-sweat bet is available will either win a cash profit with a win or up to $1,000 in bonus bets with a loss. Those in AZ, CO, IL and TN will earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what with a $5+ wager.

Sign up for an account to unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer or register with FanDuel to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you're in AZ, CO, IL or TN.

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC