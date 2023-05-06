FanDuel UFC Promo: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Sterling-Cejudo

The latest FanDuel UFC promo gives new players the chance to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for the Sterling-Cejudo bout.

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will headline UFC 288 tonight and there's a FanDuel UFC promo that will give new players a $150 bonus when they wager $5 or more. Sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account to secure this bonus win or lose.

Saturday's UFC 288 main card features five bouts, including a bantamweight title bout. Players who sign up via the links on this page will unlock a new FanDuel UFC promo, giving bettors the chance to bet $5, get $150.

Henry Cejudo will make his return to the ring for the first time in nearly three years on Saturday night. A previous two-division champion in the UFC, Cejudo will be facing a champion looking to make his third title defense. You can bet on the main event or any other UFC 288 bout and secure a $150 guaranteed bonus with FanDuel.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets when you register for this FanDuel UFC promo and bet on Sterling-Cejudo or another UFC 288 bout.

FanDuel UFC Promo Offers Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Sterling-Cejudo

It's important to note that while Sterlin-Cejudo is the biggest matchup on the card, new players who sign up are under no obligation to wait for the main event. Since your $150 bonus will be guaranteed, there's a case to be made that wagering on the first main card match between Kron Gracie and Charles Jourdain is the way to go.

If you were to wager $5 on Jourdain to win the bout, FanDuel Sportsbook would issue $150 in bonus bets regardless of how the bout ends. It's worth noting, however, that if your bet wins, you'll get back your $5 wager along with a cash profit and the $150 in bonus bets. You could then use the bonus bets on other UFC 288 bouts and more.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel UFC Promo

In order to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will need to register for an account. We've compiled a list of steps to complete in order to lock-in a $150 return in guaranteed bonus bets:

Sign up for this FanDuel UFC promo

Fill in your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth

Enter an email address and create an account password

Select a deposit method, such as online banking

Add at least $5 to your account

Navigate to the UFC 288 bout of your choice

Place a $5+ wager on any market

You will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on other bouts or games this week. In the event that your first bet wins, you will also pick up a cash profit to go with the bonus bets.

UFC 288 Specials

FanDuel Sportsbook has a plethora of betting markets available to bet on for UFC 288. This includes a number of special betting markets. Bettors can get Aljamain Sterling to win by submission or Henry Cejudo to win by points at -105 odds. Those who believe that Cejudo will win and Round 2 will start can bet on those combined markets at +105 odds.

Another great market is the main event to be won by KO/TKO via punches at +300 odds. If you'd rather bet that market with Cejudo being the winner, that's available at +430 odds. Those who believe the fight will be won by submission via rear naked choke can get in on the action at +900 odds.

Sign up for this FanDuel UFC promo to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you wager on the Sterling-Cejudo bout or any other at UFC 288.

