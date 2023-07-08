Sports

FanDuel UFC Promo: Get 10X Your First Bet Up to $200

By
FanDuel UFC promo
The latest FanDuel UFC promo gives players the chance to get 10x their first bet up to $200. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting UFC FanDuel

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The main card of UFC 290 is fast-approaching and you can sign up for the latest FanDuel UFC promo to lock-in a 10x return on your first cash wager of $5-$20. That means win or lose, you'll earn a $50-$200 guaranteed bonus with a bet on UFC 290.

FanDuel Sportsbook 10X YOUR FIRST BET UP TO $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This FanDuel UFC promo is one of the most unique new user offers in legal online sports betting. The guaranteed nature of the bonus makes it a total no-brainer for prospective players.

All eyes will be on the co-main events of UFC 290, but it's important to note that there are some interesting matches between the prelims and the rest of the main card. Robbie Lawler and Niko Price will square off in the final prelims bout. Then, Bo Nickal will enter his bout against Val Woodburn as the biggest favorite of the night.

Register for this FanDuel UFC promo to secure a bonus of up to $200 win or lose.

FanDuel UFC Promo: Get 10X Your First Bet Up to $200

The first of two co-main events is a Flyweight Title bout between the champion, Brandon Moreno, and the challenger, No. 2 contender Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno is favored to retain his title. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will each enter the octagon with a title belt, but only one can leave as the unified Featherweight Champion.

FanDuel's offer can be used on any betting market, including a fighter to win, the method of victory, whether the bout will go the distance and more. No matter what, you will secure a $50-$200 guaranteed bonus. This bonus will then be applicable to other UFC 290 bouts and games in Major League Baseball, Wimbledon and more.

Sign Up for This FanDuel UFC Promo

If you want to secure a 10x return on your first cash wager of $5-$20, you will need to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Doing so should only take a few minutes when you do the following:

FanDuel UFC Promo10X Your First Bet Up to $200
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for an account to unlock this FanDuel UFC promo
  2. Input your full legal name, address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity
  3. Enter an email address and create a password
  4. Select one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card
  5. Make a $10+ initial deposit
  6. Wager $5-$20 for a $50-$200 guaranteed bonus
States with FanDuel SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV
Bonus Last VerifiedJuly 8, 2023

Remember, your first cash wager doesn't even need to win for the bonus to convey. If your bet ultimately wins, you will secure an additional cash profit.

UFC Featured Parlay

FanDuel Sportsbook has additional promos available to new and existing players. One of the in-app promos that you can get tonight is the UFC featured parlay of the night. If you opt-into this offer, you'll get to combine the following markets into a single UFC 290 parlay:

  • Bo Nickal to win by KO/TKO/submission
  • Robert Whittaker to win by KO/TKO/submission
  • Alexander Volkanovski to win by KO/TKO/submission

The final odds for this three-leg UFC 290 parlay are +429. That means a $10 wager would earn you a $42.90 cash profit with a win.

Sign up for this FanDuel UFC promo to get 10x your first cash bet of $5-$20.

FanDuel Sportsbook 10X YOUR FIRST BET UP TO $200 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC