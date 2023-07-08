FanDuel UFC Promo: Get 10X Your First Bet Up to $200

The latest FanDuel UFC promo gives players the chance to get 10x their first bet up to $200.

The main card of UFC 290 is fast-approaching

This FanDuel UFC promo is one of the most unique new user offers in legal online sports betting.

All eyes will be on the co-main events of UFC 290, but it's important to note that there are some interesting matches between the prelims and the rest of the main card. Robbie Lawler and Niko Price will square off in the final prelims bout. Then, Bo Nickal will enter his bout against Val Woodburn as the biggest favorite of the night.

The first of two co-main events is a Flyweight Title bout between the champion, Brandon Moreno, and the challenger, No. 2 contender Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno is favored to retain his title. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will each enter the octagon with a title belt, but only one can leave as the unified Featherweight Champion.

FanDuel's offer can be used on any betting market, including a fighter to win, the method of victory, whether the bout will go the distance and more. No matter what, you will secure a $50-$200 guaranteed bonus. This bonus will then be applicable to other UFC 290 bouts and games in Major League Baseball, Wimbledon and more.

UFC Featured Parlay

FanDuel Sportsbook has additional promos available to new and existing players. One of the in-app promos that you can get tonight is the UFC featured parlay of the night. If you opt-into this offer, you'll get to combine the following markets into a single UFC 290 parlay:

Bo Nickal to win by KO/TKO/submission

Robert Whittaker to win by KO/TKO/submission

Alexander Volkanovski to win by KO/TKO/submission

The final odds for this three-leg UFC 290 parlay are +429. That means a $10 wager would earn you a $42.90 cash profit with a win.

