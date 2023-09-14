News

Fani Willis Handed Ominous Loss in Georgia Trump Case

By
News Us politics Fani Willis Donald Trump Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was hit with an ominous sign by Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday when he ruled that trials for former Donald Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell could be separated from the remaining 17 defendants.

Willis said she intended to try all 19 defendants charged under her anti-racketeering investigation into alleged criminal attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia and said her office is prepared to begin proceedings as soon as October 23.

Chesebro and Powell, who were indicted along with the former president, moved to have their case severed so they can be tried separately from other defendants. All three have pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, McAfee ruled that separating the cases is "simply a procedural and logistical inevitability," also citing logistical concerns that the Fulton County Courthouse "simply contains no courtroom adequately large enough to hold all 19 defendants, their multiple attorneys and support staff, the sheriff's deputies, court personnel and the State's prosecutorial team."

Greg Bluestein, political reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and contributor for MSNBC and NBC News, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday saying, "The ruling is a blow to Fulton County prosecutors who wanted to keep all 19 defendants together. In a court filing earlier this week, DA Fani Willis said trying defendants in multiple groups would create a 'logistical quagmire.'"

California attorney Neama Rahmani also posted to X saying, "Today's severance in Fulton County is not only a loss for DA Fani Willis, but Special Counsel Jack Smith has to be thinking why state prosecutors are giving Trump a preview of the witness testimony in the election fraud case. I'm liking Smith's surgical approach more and more. Willis' kitchen sink strategy won't work if defendants don't plead."

Fani Willis
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Willis was hit with an ominous sign by Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday when he ruled that trials for former Donald Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell could be separated from the remaining 17 defendants. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Palm Beach County (Florida) State Attorney Dave Aronberg told Newsweek on Thursday, "I never thought it was realistic to have one trial for all 19 defendants, so Judge McAfee's ruling is no surprise. That's why I don't think this changes her strategy. The question is how many trials? The fewer, the better for DA Willis and her team."

Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis told Newsweek on Thursday that this isn't a blow to Willis because separating the cases has "always been a possibility." When asked if he thinks the ruling changes Willis' strategy, Kreis said, "Not at all."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC