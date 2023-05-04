Fast-Food Worker Learns The Hard Way Why People Are Quitting At New Job

A fast-food worker has discovered the hard way why his new job has such a high turnover rate.

In a post to Reddit's r/AntiWork sub, user u/luugi_06 shared an infuriating text exchange with his boss, causing an uproar online.

"I was too upset to respond and just left him on read," the 22-year-old explained to Newsweek.

The college student has just started a job at a well-known fast-food chain in Long Beach, California. Despite only being there a week, his work schedule had already changed several times at the last minute.

After declining to work late one night, the store's manager sent a series of passive-aggressive messages accusing him of not being a "team player." He also threatened to hold the refusal against him in the future.

In the first message, the manager asked him: "Why can't you work an extra hour?"

"I have [homework] that I absolutely have to finish. I plan everything around the schedule I'm given," the poster replied.

"Sometimes the restaurant needs help and schedules are ever revolving around the business," the manager said.

"We ask for help to cover shifts and being a TEAM player. [I] understand now that's how you work. I'll take note of that, thanks."

u/luugi_006 explained that a senior staff member was unable to work, so his boss was trying to find cover. However, the Redditor has yet to be trained in the duties required, including working the cashier and safe-handling.

"The next morning he asked me if I wanted to pick up a shift because someone called off, I still didn't respond," he said.

He quickly learned that the branch has a very high turnover rate and understands why.

"I applied mainly because it was close and I love the food. I should have done my research beforehand, " he said.

According to data from recruitment website Zippia, voluntary employee turnover cost organizations $1 trillion last year. Accommodation and food services had the highest turnover rate in 2021 at 86 percent, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation (76 percent) and retail (65 percent).

u/luugi_06 said his role is also poorly paid, but he plans to stay until he can get a new job lined up.

"I am behind on bills and I need a source of income. It's also very close to where I live," he said.

"The role and everyone else I work with is fine, it's mostly tolerable and enjoyable with the right people during my shift."

Reddit users were unimpressed with the pushy manager's attitude, with the post receiving over 32,000 upvotes and more than 2,000 comments.

"What a tool," said u/Zealousideal-Bar9389.

"That last line is infuriating. You can even hear their stupid smug voice when reading it out loud," wrote u/I_eat_butt_er_scotch.

"This kind of petty, passive-aggressive unprofessional shit is where you end up when you promote people based on their availability before their actual ability," said u/jacknimrod10.

"I still don't understand how these petty dictators can spew such nonsense without choking on it," commented u/LaLa762.

Many urged u/luugi_06 to quit, with u/lifth3avy84 commenting: "How red can a flag get?"

"Hand in notice and move on," suggested u/CantWait4Holiday.

"It's not gonna get any better," agreed u/girlfreddyf.

While u/myballsaresweaty advised: "You don't quit. You wait for them to fire you.

"Collect employment. Bash them on every single social media platform. Get after it."

