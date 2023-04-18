Plus-Size Airline Passenger Demanding Extra Free Seat Divides Internet

A plus-size traveler has divided opinion after she said she should not have to be forced to buy two airline seats because of her size.

The plus-size travel blogger, Jae'lynn Chaney from Vancouver, Washington, has long advocated for better flying conditions for plus-size people. She started a Change.org petition to encourage the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to alter its policies.

More than 41 percent of the U.S. population is obese, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Airlines have varying policies for "customers of size". These include requiring them to buy a second seat if they can't lower the armrests due to their size or fit comfortably into one seat. Some policies allow passengers to get a refund on the second ticket if at least one seat is available on the flight after takeoff.

Passengers wait in front of the Southwest Airlines counter at Baltimore-Washington International Airport June 20, 2002 in Baltimore, Maryland. One plus-size influencer has said she should not have to pay for a second seat on flights. Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images

"Air travel should be comfortable and accessible for everyone, regardless of size. As plus-size travelers, my partner and I have unfortunately experienced discrimination and discomfort while flying," Chaney wrote in the petition.

"The FAA must require all airlines to implement a clear customer-of-size policy that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers," she added. "This policy should include clear guidelines on accommodating larger passengers, such as providing larger seats, seat-belt extenders, and alternative seating arrangements."

Chaney also provided a list of recommendations including the installation of wheelchair-accessible restrooms on planes.

Chaney wrote: "It's time for the airline industry to take a stand and commit to creating a more inclusive and accommodating environment for all passengers. Join us in demanding that the FAA take action to protect plus-size travelers."

Chaney's petition was picked up by hip-hop news site The Daily Loud, which posted about her on Twitter.

"Plus-sized traveler demands free seats, better accommodations on airlines: 'All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight'," the tweet read alongside two photos of Chaney.

Plus-sized traveler demands free seats, better accommodations on airlines:



“All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight” pic.twitter.com/3h0FWhn6BR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 16, 2023

Chaney's story has divided Twitter users, with a number writing that the airlines bore no responsibility to her.

"You should be required to buy two seats yourself actually. The airline didn't cause your issue," tweeted sports writer Dominique Clare.

Another person wrote: "How about airlines make seats that people actually fit in. Its a dirty way to make money!"

A third added: "As someone overweight, that is an asinine thing to demand. That's like tall people demanding doors everywhere be taller lol. Except of course, they can't control being tall. But us overweight folk, largely (not everyone), CAN control being overweight. I know I should."

And a fourth commented: "I think we can all agree airline seats are too small for anybody."

Newsweek contacted Chaney by email for comment.

The travel blogger is not the only person to speak out on the issue: Toronto's Kayla Logan wrote for Newsweek about having to pay a "fat tax." The body-positive social-media influencer described it as "a surcharge placed on larger individuals."

"Because of my body and the space I take up, I have to pay more money. It feels like discrimination," Logan wrote.

"In my view, fatphobia is so rampant in society because people believe it's an individual problem; they feel this is a reality you have created for yourself because you don't have control over your life," Logan added. "The belief embedded in us is often that slim equals healthy, but when I was thin, I was anorexic and purging."

Logan wrote: "For decades, airlines have been increasingly decreasing the size of seats, while studies have shown that the American population has gradually been getting larger. After factoring in a pandemic to that situation, a large chunk of the public is plus-sized so, I don't understand why we're not catering to those people.

"I believe that, in society, fatphobia is the last acceptable form of discrimination. We put the onus on the individual and we're not taking into consideration any other wider issues," Logan added. "In my view, it's all about profits; the more people they can fit onto a plane, the more money the airline makes."