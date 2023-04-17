Animal Attacks

Fatal Tiger Attacks Spark Curfew Across Dozens of Villages

By
Animal Attacks Tiger India Nature Wildlife

Two fatal tiger attacks have occurred in the same area in India in under a week, sparking a curfew across dozens of villages.

The half eaten body of Ranveer Singh Negi, 75, was found discarded in the bushes about 160 yards from his home in the Rikhnikhal block of Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday, the Deccan Herald reported.

The man had not been answering his phone, and relatives became concerned, asking local villagers nearby to go and see him. That is when his body was discovered.

Negi's home is located in the Simli village, which is very close to the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is a wildlife sanctuary known for its population of Bengal tigers.

Tiger
A stock photo of a tiger. Two fatal tiger attacks have occurred in the same area in India in under a week, sparking a curfew across dozens of villages. Anna-av/Getty

Following this incident, the local District Magistrate (Pauri) Ashish Chauhan imposed a strict curfew on 25 villages in the surrounding area, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Deccan Herald reported.

This is because it is not the first fatal tiger attack to occur recently.

Another man, 72-year-old Birendra Singh, had been harvesting crops in the Dalla village on April 13 when he was mauled to death by a tiger, the newspaper reported.

It is not certain whether it is the same tiger responsible for both attacks. Tigers do not usually hunt humans and they will only usually attack if they feel provoked.

Kota Ullas Karanth, an India-based conservation zoologist and tiger expert, previously told Newsweek that while most tigers fear humans and avoid them, there are occasional exceptions. Occasionally, tigers so develop a taste for humans. These animals are known as man eaters.

Read more

"During my field research of 30 years, I have seen them on foot at close quarters and they have always slunk away. However, specific individual tigers show aberrant behavior, of losing this natural fear, and become persistent predators on humans whenever there is an opportunity. These specific types of animals are colloquially called man-eaters," Karanth said. "This is very different from tigers cornered by mobs, or seriously injured, attacking humans in self-defense."

Bengal tigers are endangered however the only way to deal with a man eating tiger is to shoot it, Karanth said. Forest officials have set up a cage to catch the man eating tiger.

It is not the first time a tiger has ventured from the Corbett Tiger Reserve and killed a person.

Last July, two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the tiger reserve when a tiger leapt from the bushes. The predator dragged Ahmad into the bushes and he was never seen again. A few days later rescuers found just two severed hands.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about tigers? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC