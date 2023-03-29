Dad Rewarding Daughter Despite Her 'Gloating' to Poorer Siblings Cheered

A father has asked Reddit if he is the a****** for buying his daughter a PlayStation 5 games console against the wishes of her mother, his ex-partner.

In the post, user Impossible_Answer_41 explained that he and his ex-partner have a 14-year-old daughter together with equal joint custody. His ex also has two more children aged 11 and 16.

"My daughter loves gaming," the poster wrote. He added that he bought her a PS5 console as a reward to achieving an A+ in a recent exam.

No parent wants to spoil their child, but infrequent rewards for high achievements have been proven to motivate children more than the threat of punishment. In a study published in PLOS Computational Biology from 2016, researchers found that adolescents focus well on positive incentives. However, they have difficulty staying motivated purely to avoid retribution.

The father explained that his ex was not happy about the games console: "She called me and asked me not to buy a ps5 for my daughter as apparently she has been gloating to her siblings and making them jealous because their parents are financially struggling and they can't have as many privileges as my daughter."

The poster added that, "as her dad, I should be able to decided what my daughter does, or does not, deserve and my ex doesn't have the right to tell me what to do."

Ruth E. Freeman, founder and president of Peace at Home Parenting Solutions, told Newsweek about the parenting problem.

"Dad is correct that his daughter's mom does not have the 'right' to tell him how to parent," said Freeman. "On the other hand, we know that children benefit when divorced co-parents strive to be respectful toward each other. We also know that co-parent conflict can be stressful or even harmful for kids. So Dad may want to listen to mom's concerns with care and consider how he might be willing to address her issue.

"Of course, it can be difficult to discuss tough issues with someone who is willing to call and yell at you, but Dad may want to try to understand what's going on for his daughter's benefit," added Freeman.

"If indeed his daughter is being unkind to her less-fortunate siblings, it is in his daughter's interest for Dad to learn about how she sees this and address the behavior directly. He may want to ask her how she feels when she is able to have things that her siblings can't and what her thoughts are about this situation," the expert said.

"There are ways to have these conversations without lecturing, preaching or punishing, none of which will improve her behavior. Dad may also want to be cautious about setting an expectation that excellent grades will lead to external rewards.

"Ideally, we want our children to be motivated from the inside out with regard to school and everything else," Freeman added. "Big rewards don't necessarily help with that motivation but certainly are not a problem when given once in a while."

