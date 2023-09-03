News

Father Charged With Murder in Crash That Killed 10-Year-Old Son: Sheriff

By
News Police Sheriff Texas Car crash

A 10-year-old Texas boy was killed in a rollover crash where authorities believe his father, who was behind the wheel, was intoxicated, according to the local sheriff.

The boy was sitting in the passenger seat when his father, later identified as Emanuel Camacho-Patino, lost control of the pickup truck they were riding in, causing it to roll onto its roof, the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said in an online statement. Investigators say they believe the 10-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal wreck happened along Farm to Market (FM) 2100 at East FM-1960 in Huffman, Texas, at roughly 9 p.m. Saturday, according to HCSO. The child was found by deputies partially ejected from the white 2002 GMC Sierra and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators suspect the 10-year-old was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled. The father has been charged with felony murder in the death of his son, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to HCSO, Camacho-Patino failed to control the pickup truck after the rear left tire tread cap separated, resulting in a blowout that caused the truck to rotate clockwise before entering a grassy ditch and rolling over. The father did not suffer any major injuries from the wreck, Gonzalez added.

Father Charged After Son Killed in Crash
Police tape is seen. A Texas father is facing a felony murder charge after his 10-year-old son was killed in a rollover crash. The local sheriff's office said the father showed signs of intoxication at the scene of the crash. Frederic J. BROWN / AFP/Getty

Newsweek reached out via email on Sunday to HCSO for comment and additional information. It was unclear at the time of publication if Camacho-Patino had retained an attorney that could speak on his behalf.

HCSO did not provide additional information about the 10-year-old victim or Camacho-Patino as of Sunday night.

Camacho-Patino was taken into custody at the scene after showing signs of being intoxicated, Gonzalez said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, who added that the fatal crash was avoidable.

"Driving after drinking is deadly...these things are very avoidable," Gonzalez wrote in another post on Sunday morning. "Every child deserves a designated driver."

HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Camacho-Patino's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning where prosecutors are asking the judge to impose a $1 million bond in the felony murder case, local outlet KHOU11 reported.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC