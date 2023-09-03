Father Charged With Murder in Crash That Killed 10-Year-Old Son: Sheriff

A 10-year-old Texas boy was killed in a rollover crash where authorities believe his father, who was behind the wheel, was intoxicated, according to the local sheriff.

The boy was sitting in the passenger seat when his father, later identified as Emanuel Camacho-Patino, lost control of the pickup truck they were riding in, causing it to roll onto its roof, the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said in an online statement. Investigators say they believe the 10-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal wreck happened along Farm to Market (FM) 2100 at East FM-1960 in Huffman, Texas, at roughly 9 p.m. Saturday, according to HCSO. The child was found by deputies partially ejected from the white 2002 GMC Sierra and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators suspect the 10-year-old was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled. The father has been charged with felony murder in the death of his son, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

According to HCSO, Camacho-Patino failed to control the pickup truck after the rear left tire tread cap separated, resulting in a blowout that caused the truck to rotate clockwise before entering a grassy ditch and rolling over. The father did not suffer any major injuries from the wreck, Gonzalez added.

Police tape is seen. A Texas father is facing a felony murder charge after his 10-year-old son was killed in a rollover crash. The local sheriff's office said the father showed signs of intoxication at the scene of the crash. Frederic J. BROWN / AFP/Getty

Newsweek reached out via email on Sunday to HCSO for comment and additional information. It was unclear at the time of publication if Camacho-Patino had retained an attorney that could speak on his behalf.

HCSO did not provide additional information about the 10-year-old victim or Camacho-Patino as of Sunday night.

Camacho-Patino was taken into custody at the scene after showing signs of being intoxicated, Gonzalez said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, who added that the fatal crash was avoidable.

"Driving after drinking is deadly...these things are very avoidable," Gonzalez wrote in another post on Sunday morning. "Every child deserves a designated driver."

HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Camacho-Patino's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning where prosecutors are asking the judge to impose a $1 million bond in the felony murder case, local outlet KHOU11 reported.